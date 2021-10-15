Infogripe: Cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome increase in children | Health

Rovena Rosa / Brazil Agency States of all regions recorded high numbers of SRAG in children up to 9 years old

For the first time, Brazil does not have any health macro-region at an extremely high level for the number of cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG), according to the newsletter of the Fiocruz InfoGripe Bulletin, released on Thursday. However, there was an increase in cases among children.

In the adult population—that is, individuals over the age of twenty—Covid-19 is still prevalent in cases of SRAG. Sars-CoV-2 infection is responsible for almost all cases with identification of respiratory virus by laboratory examination.

But the survey brings a warning: states in all Brazilian regions, except the North, recorded a high number of weekly cases of SARS among children, up to 9 years old, even in a volume higher than the peaks of 2020. By analyzing the cases, in addition to Sars-CoV-2, in this age group there is considerable presence of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and even rhinovirus

The Brazilian scenario is considered stable, even with signs of slight growth in the long-term (last six weeks) and short-term (last three weeks) trends. This small increase is present in all age groups between 30 and 69 years, however, the level is high only in the case of children.

“Due to the advance of first and second dose vaccination coverage among adults and young adults, it is of fundamental importance to monitor the evolution of cases among the population of children and adolescents, as well as among the elderly, to monitor the trend and level of community transmission”, says researcher Marcelo Gomes, coordinator of InfoGripe.