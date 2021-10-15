Insecurity against cancer

TEvery day, physician Cristina Matushita performs, on average, seventy procedures that involve some type of radioactive material. Matushita is a nuclear doctor, a specialty of medicine that uses so-called radiopharmaceuticals (substances with radioactivity) for diagnostic tests or treatments for cancer patients. In the second half of September, the doctor, like many of her colleagues, saw the movement in that sector of the Rio Grande do Sul Brain Institute (InsCer) dwindle: there were only ten daily patients. Not for lack of interest or patients, but for lack of inputs. There were no radiopharmaceuticals for the procedures. The Institute for Energy and Nuclear Research (Ipen), an agency linked to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI) and responsible for 85% of the Brazilian production of radiopharmaceuticals, reduced the manufacture of compounds until production was completely stopped on 20 September , for lack of money.

In 2021, Ipen suffered a significant cut of 45% in the budget – last year, the Institute received 165 million reais. This year, until August, the federal government transferred just over 91 million reais. According to the Brazilian Society of Nuclear Medicine, across the country, about 9,000 patients were affected per day with the shortage of radiopharmaceuticals. In the city of São Paulo alone, at least 3,100 people are on the waiting list to undergo procedures using this type of input through the SUS. It’s a queue that grows a little each month – there were 2,900 people in August and 2,700 in July. In two months, the number of patients in line grew by 13%.

After the stoppage in the production of radiopharmaceuticals on September 20th, the federal government released 19 million reais – and manufacturing was resumed on October 1st. The money guaranteed the production for two weeks. On the 7th of this month, the National Bill 16/2021 was approved in Congress, which released 63 million reais for the production of Ipen. The bill is awaiting a response from President Jair Bolsonaro, who has fifteen days since its approval in Congress to sanction or veto. However, even if the money from the PLN is released, there will still be 26.7 million reais to complete the 89.7 million needed for the institute to continue manufacturing radiopharmaceuticals until the end of the year.

According to Matushita, scientific director of the Brazilian Society of Nuclear Medicine (SBMN), next week the whole of Brazil will not receive radiopharmaceuticals due to lack of funds and inconsistent production by Ipen. If the president does not enact the law passed in Congress in the next few days, she said, there is a risk of not having the drug in the week of October 25 and early November.

ANDAn expensive and highly complex specialty, nuclear medicine is responsible for guiding the use of radiopharmaceuticals in diagnostic tests and treatments, in addition to assisting in some surgical procedures. One of the most common radiopharmaceuticals is technetium, used in scintigraphy. Unlike radiological examinations, scintigraphy captures the anatomy and function of organs from emissions from a small amount of radioactive material injected into the patient. The most requested scintigraphy is that of the myocardium, the cardiac muscle. This test can detect cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease and myocardial infarction. Currently, this group of pathologies is the one that kills the most in Brazil – at least 400 thousand die a year, which represents 30% of deaths.

In São Paulo, at least 1,800 patients are on the waiting list to schedule myocardial scintigraphy through the SUS, and this represents 60% of people waiting for procedures that use radiopharmaceuticals in the city. According to Matushita, the test is done, for example, to detect the cause of chest pain – a symptom associated with various reasons, from anxiety to a failure of blood supply. The procedure aims to assess the flow of blood in the arteries that supply the heart muscle. Patients who have already had a heart attack need to be monitored and tested annually, so that it is possible to have an early diagnosis of new circulation problems and prevent a new occurrence. Another very common scintigraphy is bone, used both to identify metastasis, when cancer cells reach other regions of the body other than where the tumors originated, and to visualize the density of the bone lesion.

Nuclear medicine is also fundamental in some cancer treatments, including iodine therapy, used against thyroid cancer, and in the use of radiopharmaceuticals in therapies against prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors. Before iodine therapy, for example, patients with thyroid cancer have to prepare a month, with a very restricted diet. At InsCer, without radiopharmaceuticals for this procedure, patients had to be rescheduled, according to doctor Matushita. “Failing to produce radiopharmaceuticals harms patients undergoing cancer treatment and condemns them to the absence of efficient and effective treatments,” said Manoel Carlos Leonardi, clinical oncologist at Beneficência Portuguesa in São Paulo and member of the Scientific Committee of Instituto Vencer o Câncer .

According to Leonardi, of patients in their first cancer consultation, both in the SUS and in the private system, about 20 to 30% need to undergo tests that use radiopharmaceuticals. One of the procedures performed by the oncologist to detect cancers is the Positron Emission Computed Tomography (PET-CT). “To stop producing these substances is to stop treating patients who depend on radiopharmaceuticals and stop doing tests. In other words, it means delaying both the treatment and the diagnosis and condemning these patients to death”, adds Leonardi. According to the doctor, there are studies showing that the PET-CT exam is superior to tomography to detect some types of tumors.

The waiting list of patients awaiting diagnostic testing or treatment will not shorten any time soon. Nuclear doctor Cristina Matushita explains that each clinic can use a maximum amount of radiation weekly. “My schedule calculation is based on the radiation calculation that I can use. So it’s no use accumulating patients and then chasing them to reduce the line that was formed, because I can’t ask for a larger amount than I’m authorized to use.”

On September 29, due to the risk of shortages in national territory, Anvisa approved the temporary import of radiopharmaceuticals – exceptional measure valid until December 31st. Oncologist Leonardi, from Beneficência Portuguesa, identifies logistical problems in the importation of these drugs, as radioactive substances have a very short half-life, five to six days, and this makes it difficult to transport the material from other countries. Half-life is the time it takes for the activity of a radioactive substance to be halved. “This situation of lack of radiopharmaceuticals is very worrying. It is careless with everyone’s health, because this will not only affect patients who depend on the SUS, it will affect all Brazilians.”