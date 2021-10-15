Investors don’t waste time and Lavvi shares soar 8% after dividends of BRL 120m

The actions of lavvi (LAVV3) rose sharply in the session this Thursday (14) after the company announced dividends specials last Wednesday night (13).

With that, the shares soared 7.97%, to R$ 6.50.

The company will pay BRL 120 million (equivalent to a dividend yield of 9.6%), or R$0.57639309456 per share.

“We see the payment as positive, as we believe that Lavvi’s robust cash can support this distribution without compromising its leverage or growth prospects,” said analysts at XP.

According to the company, the distribution was only possible thanks to the better-than-expected situation in the projects launched and in progress, a fact that helped to substantially mitigate the expected cash consumption for land acquisition.

“There were more than R$2.7 billion in potential PSV from areas acquired since the IPO, culminating in a landbank that currently exceeds R$4.2 billion. Thus, considering the current operating and cash flow, the company understands that distribution maximizes the generation of value for its shareholders, optimizing its capital structure”, he says.

Payment will take place on October 27th, and from October 19th the share will be traded “ex-dividends”.