iPhone 13: Apple starts pre-sales in Brazil; see prices | Technology

Apple began pre-sales of its new line of cell phones in Brazil this Friday (15), with four models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Smartphone prices had been released last September, with the Pro Max version as the most expensive cell phone in Brazil, for R$ 15,499.

Device deliveries begin on October 22nd.

iPhone 13 prices in Brazil Model iPhone 13 mini iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB BRL 6,599 BRL 7,599 BRL 9,499 BRL 10,499 256 GB BRL 7,599 BRL 8,599 BRL 10,499 BRL 11,499 512 GB BRL 9,599 BRL 10,599 BRL 12,499 BRL 13,499 1 TB – – BRL 14,499 BRL 15,499

The launches follow the iPhone 12 line, introduced last year. As a result, as traditionally happens, the predecessor’s prices went down.

As with the 2020 phones, the phones won’t come with the wall charger and headset in the box – the USB cable is the only accessory included. In Brazil, the charger costs R$199 at the official store, while wired headphones cost R$219.

The processor of the new iPhones is now an A15 Bionic, which Apple said is 50% faster than the competition – however, the brand did not detail who it is comparing. There are also changes in the set of cameras and the brand has promised more battery life.

1 of 6 Infographic shows the characteristics of the iPhone 13 line — Photo: Fernanda Garrafiel/Arte G1 Infographic shows the characteristics of the iPhone 13 line — Photo: Fernanda Garrafiel/Arte G1

Get to know the details of each one:

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini

The new iPhones are very similar to their predecessors in visual – the most noticeable change is that the set of cameras is diagonally, rather than one below the other, as it was on the iPhone 12. Another small change is in the notch, the space that houses the front camera, which has been slightly smaller.

The news focused on what is “under the hood”. THE iPhone 13’s screen remains 6.1 inches but is 28% brighter, for example.

The iPhone 13 mini has the same features as its bigger “brother” – what changes is the screen size, which is 5.1 inches.

2 of 6 iPhone 13 — Photo: Playback/YouTube iPhone 13 — Photo: Playback/YouTube

The manufacturer promised better pictures, mainly those captured in dark environments. That’s because the iPhone 13 and 13 mini main sensor is capable of capturing 47% more light, according to Apple.

O secondary sensor, which takes pictures at a wider angle, is faster – this should avoid blurry photos and the possibility of photographing fast-moving objects, for example.

3 of 6 iPhone 13 Rear Camera — Photo: Playback/YouTube iPhone 13 Rear Camera — Photo: Playback/YouTube

Another addition was the “cinematic mode”, a special option for recording videos that will allow automatic and “smart” focus transitions when a person enters the scene or moves away from the camera, for example.

Even with a more powerful processor, brighter screen and compatibility with the 5G connection (which has been around since the iPhone 12), the manufacturer said the devices will have longer battery life.

The promise is that the cell phone stays on for an hour and a half longer on the iPhone 13 mini than on its predecessor. The gain on the iPhone 13 would be two and a half hours compared to the iPhone 12.

It will be possible to save more photos, videos and applications on the iPhone 13 “cheaper”, which starts at R$ 6,599. The standard version of the cell phone now has 128 GB of storage – before, it started at 64 GB. People will still be able to choose between models with 256 GB and 512 GB.

See the visual differences between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13:

4 out of 6 iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 look very similar; The main change is in the arrangement of the cameras — Photo: Disclosure iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 look very similar; The main change is in the arrangement of the cameras — Photo: Disclosure

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

5 of 6 iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — Photo: Playback/YouTube iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — Photo: Playback/YouTube

The more sophisticated versions of the iPhone 13 haven’t changed much visually either – the screen size, for example, still the same: 6.1 inches for iPhone 13 Pro and 6.4 inches for iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The big news is in the set of cameras. According to Apple, this is a “totally new set” of sensors. The models have 3 cameras – and all of them now have the “night mode”, for low light photos.

O ultrawide sensor gained the ability to take macro photos, those that come very close to an object, at a minimum distance of 2cm.

The telephoto sensor makes 3x optical zoom images. already the main camera is 2.2 times more efficient in dark environments, according to the manufacturer.

6 of 6 iPhone 13 Pro — Photo: Playback/YouTube iPhone 13 Pro — Photo: Playback/YouTube

These sensor improvements will allow the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to be more capable of recording videos, even shooting in the 4K resolution at 30 frames per second.

Apple said the “cinematic mode” will allow you to change the focus of a scene even after recording, for example.

Another great new feature of the “Pro” models is the screen refresh rate that adapts to the content, ranging from 10 Hz to 120 Hz. In practice, this should show more fluid images, especially in videos and games. When the refresh rate is lower, battery drain will be reduced.

The company also promised longer battery life, with an hour and a half longer on the iPhone 13 Pro than its predecessor, and two and a half hours longer on the iPhone 13 Pro Max compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

For the first time, these iPhone models will have an option of 1 TB of storage – this is the most expensive version of the line and will be sold in Brazil for R$ 15,499. There are also 128GB, 256GB and 512GB options.