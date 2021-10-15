iPhone 13 arrives in Brazil with more memory and battery; know the prices | Cell phone

Apple fans can finally buy the iPhone 13 in Brazil. The company started sales of the new cell phone line this Friday (15), as anticipated by TechAll , for prices starting at R$ 7,599 for the traditional version of the device. Product deliveries are scheduled for the 22nd.

The iPhone 12’s successor line has more battery and better camera, among other attributes. Also striking is the fact that memory now starts at 128GB, against 64GB seen by 2020. This factor is key to concluding that the “more for less” scheme was adopted in this year’s generation, announced globally on 14th September.

128 GB: BRL 7,599

256 GB: BRL 8,599

512 GB: BRL 10,599

128 GB: BRL 6,599

256 GB: BRL 7,599

512 GB: BRL 9,599

2 of 2 The Various Colors of the iPhone 13 Pro — Photo: Press/Apple The various colors of iPhone 13 Pro — Photo: Press/Apple

128 GB: BRL 9,499

256 GB: BRL 10,499

512 GB: BRL 12,499

1 TB: BRL 14,499

128 GB: BRL 10,499

256 GB: BRL 11,499

512 GB: BRL 13,499

1 TB: BRL 15,499

Apple stores and business partners are expected to send out messages to customers informing them of the arrival of new products. Operators must bring discounts associated with the subscription or renewal of a postpaid plan. Retailers can resort to trade in, a mechanism that reduces the value if the consumer delivers the old device. Banco Itaú’s iPhone para Semper program should also start offering new devices.

The renewal of iPhones often excite consumers looking for previous generations of the popular apple phone. It is worth remembering, however, that Apple has already promoted a price reduction in the values ​​charged for the iPhone 12 line. Even so, other market agents are free to practice other values.