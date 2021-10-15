iPhone 13 pre-sale in Brazil starts this Friday. With prices of up to R$15,499, installment payments reach 30 times

RIO – The pre-sale of the iPhone 13 in Brazil starts today. The new line of smartphones from American Apple provoked a real commercial dispute between phone companies, banks and retail networks.

As of this Friday, it is possible to book the purchase of new cell phones with up to thirty installments, discounts of at least R$ 2,400 and even earn points in loyalty programs and gift cards in the Apple app store , the App Store.

In September this year, Apple launched the new family of iPhone 13, which already comes with the iOS 15 operating system.

There are four different models (Mini, 13, Pro and Pro Max). The sale has already started in several places such as the USA and European countries.

Installment payment is the main strategy of resellers

Among the retail chains, Magazine Luiza will split the new iPhones 13 in up to 30 installments. In addition, the company will create shares of cashback for your customers.

In other words, when purchasing smartphones, it is possible to recover part of the value with credits on the retailer’s website.

5G: After all, is there already the fifth generation of telephony in Brazil?

On Apple’s website, the iPhone 13 has 14 variations, whose prices range from R$ 6,599 (in the most basic version, the mini with 128 GB of internal memory) to R$ 15,499 (the Pro Max with 1 TB of internal memory) .

All are enabled for 5G, whose frequency auction should take place in November in Brazil.

Operators take the opportunity to attract customers to plans

Among operators, TIM, for example, intends to attract new customers with offers during pre-sales in its virtual store.

When reserving a 128GB iPhone 13 mini in the 100GB TIM Black Family plan, the cell phone price is R$199 in 21 installments. In other words, it will cost R$ 4,179, a “discount” of R$ 2,420 in relation to the price sold on the Apple website, of R$ 6,599.

Now are you going? Government tells the STF that it will expand the IBGE budget so that the Census is carried out in 2022

The Italian operator will also offer the 128GB iPhone 13 in the 100GB Family plan for R$5,299. On Apple’s website, the device costs R$7,599.

At Claro, the customer will be able to purchase the iPhone 13 128GB in pre-sales in the 60Gb postpaid plan for R$5,499 in cash or in up to 21 installments of R$261.99.

Preview of Apple’s new lineup of iPhone 13 starts this Friday the 15th in Brazil Photo: Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg

Another option is the device in the Combo Multi 120 Gb + 60 Gb for R$5,399 or up to 21 times of R$257.99. In this case, discounts in relation to the price sold on Apple’s website vary between R$ 2,100 and R$ 2,200.

Bank to finance iPhone of 3,000 customers

Itaú bank will grant to the first three thousand customers who reserve the iPhone 13 in the pre-sales Apple gift cards of R$ 20, an amount that can be used to buy apps and games in the App Store, subscribe to Apple Music and Apple TV or purchase storage space on iCloud.

In addition, it will be possible to accumulate 1,000 points accumulated in iupp, the bank’s loyalty program.

Privacy:Apple will tell you when your data has been accessed by apps

Itaú, in partnership with Apple, created the “iPhone forever” program, which allows the brand’s cell phones to be paid in installments for 21 months and the device replaced after this period for one year.

Since it was launched, the initiative has already had 100,000 users. For the iPhone 13, the 128 GB mini version will have 21 installments of R$ 219.97. According to Itaú, each CPF can buy up to five models.

Apple began selling new iPhone models in the US in late September, with lines at the New York store. Photo: Jeenah Moon / Bloomberg According to Bloomberg, Apple is expected to have historic sales in the last quarter of this year, generating about $120 billion in revenue. Photo: Jeenah Moon / Bloomberg Apple is expected to reduce iPhone 13 production in 2021, estimated at 10 million units, due to prolonged chip shortages, according to Bloomberg Photo: Jeenah Moon / Bloomberg Apple’s China sales grew 58% to $14.76 billion in the fiscal quarter ended June 26 this year Photo: Jeenah Moon / Bloomberg

With the launch of the iPhone 13, the 12th generation models (mini and regular versions) have already been up to R$1,500 cheaper.

Thus, the most basic version of the iPhone 13 (with 64 GB) went from R$ 7,999 to R$ 6,499. The more robust lines (Pro and Pro Max) are no longer sold.

Inclusion:‘We want to create apps for everyone,’ says Apple’s director

According to Bloomberg, Apple is expected to have historic sales in the last quarter of this year, generating about $120 billion in revenue, even with the world’s chip shortage. That would represent an increase of about 7% over the previous year — and more than Apple earned in a full year a decade ago.

Pre-sale of Apple’s new iPhone 13 line starts this Friday the 15th in Brazil Photo: Jeenah Moon / Bloomberg

See model prices:

iPhone 13 Mini

128 GB: BRL 6,599

256 GB: BRL 7,599

512 GB: BRL 9,599

iPhone 13

128 GB: BRL 7,599

256 GB: BRL 8,599

512 GB: BRL 10,599

iPhone 13 Pro

128 GB: BRL 9,499

256 GB: BRL 10,499

512 GB: BRL 12,499

1 TB: BRL 14,499

iPhone 13 Pro Max

128 GB: BRL 10,499

256 GB: BRL 11,499

512 GB: BRL 13,499

1 TB: BRL 15,499