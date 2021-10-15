Is a weaker economy weighing on construction companies?

Four construction companies released their operational previews between the night of last Wednesday (13) and the morning of this Thursday (14): even (EVENT3), Dubeux Moorish (MDNE3), cury (CURY3) and Melnick (MELK3).

In common, both had reduced sales pace, despite stronger releases, which shows a stabilization in the sector, analysts point out.

In addition, the high interest rate can also be a hindrance, since taking out real estate credit becomes more expensive.

See below the main conclusions of the analysts:

Moura Dubeux, Queen of the Northeast

Moura Dubeux launched R$ 336 million, up 52% ​​compared to the same period last year, but down 33% compared to the second quarter. In the year, the company totals R$ 927 million in launches, an increase of 319% in the annual comparison and equivalent to 68% of the expectation of the Now Investments.

Net sales totaled R$343 million, up 23% in the quarter, but down 10% in the year.

Sales speed was 24.6%, a reduction of 2.3 percentage points compared to the second quarter, partially explained by the concentration of launches in September and the greater share of developments in launches.

In Ágora’s view, despite a slightly slower sales speed both in the quarter and in the annual comparison, the results were another demonstration of Moura Dubeux’s dominant position in the Northeast region.

“Furthermore, we expect the company to maintain a solid gross margin for the third quarter (above 35%) despite the higher development share in the quarter’s launches, which should be one of the main highlights on the financial side among listed builders” , point out analysts Bruno Mendonça and Wellington Lourenço.

for the Credit Suisse, the company once again presented positive results, reinforcing its ramp up capacity and its dominance in the Northeast region.

“With a strong volume of launches and sales exceeding our estimates, the last 12 months have already reached R$ 1.4 billion and R$ 1.2 billion”, he points out.

Even, more there than here

The Even totaled BRL 277 million in net sales in 2021, down 42.3% compared to the same period last year.

In the last three months, the company launched four projects.

According to XP, on the negative side, net sales fell 21%, reaching R$ 277 million in the third quarter.

“It is important to mention that a significant part of Even’s launches (R$ 200 million of the gross general value) took place at the end of September, negatively impacting SoS in the quarter, reaching 11% in 3Q21 vs. 16% in 2Q21”, he points out.

already the BTG states that operating results were mixed, with launches above expectations. However, sales were a failure.

For Ágora, all eyes should be on the evolving dynamics between sales, launches and price levels, “although we hope that Even in the third quarter will keep the financial data in a healthy trend in the DRE and a very solid balance sheet”.

Cury showed resilience

Cury’s net sales reached R$682.4 million in the 3rd quarter, an increase of 66.3% compared to the same period last year.

“Based on the period accumulated in the first nine months of the year, the PSV sold was R$ 2 billion in the 9 months of 2021, indicating an increase of 107.7% compared to the same period of the previous year”, said the construction company.

In XP’s view, Cury posted strong operating data, boosted by record launches.

For BTG, the results were extremely strong across all sectors (launches, sales and solid cash flow), “becoming our already high expectations”.

“Cury is over-delivering its IPO plans, launching more than expected (R$ 2.7 billion in the last 12 months) and maintaining a strong sales speed”, he adds.

Melnick has weak numbers

In the third trimester, Melnick raised R$852 million in general sales value (PSV) of launches in the year.

In the 3rd quarter of 2021 alone, the company launched two residential projects in the amount of R$247.4 million in gross PSV.

In the period, current gross and net sales totaled R$108 million and R$99 million, respectively.

According to BTG, Melnick reported weak operating numbers, with launches and sales coming in below expectations.

“But the company is superbly positioned to surf a recovery in the Porto Alegre real estate market,” he adds.