Is Cruzeiro at risk of losing points in Serie B because of late wages? Understand | cruise

Cruzeiro’s players made public, last Wednesday, that the club’s situation behind the scenes is as serious as the moment experienced on the field. The team, which suffers from remaining in Serie B since 2020, announced an indefinite strike because of back wages.

Cruzeiro President articulates a meeting with businessmen and cast leaders to end the strike

This Thursday, the president of the club, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, returned to Belo Horizonte and began to articulate the end of the strike, arranging meetings with business and cast leaders. O ge heard an expert in sports law to explain the legal and labor consequences that the club may suffer from the current situation.

In the specific regulations of Series A, B and C of the Brazilian Championship, the CBF included the so-called Labor Fair Play, which clearly explains the risks that clubs run due to late wages. Article 18 emphasizes that, if the club is in arrears for a period equal to or greater than 30 days, it may lose three points per game to be played.

Article 18 – The Club that, for a period equal to or greater than thirty (30) days, is in arrears with the payment of remuneration, due solely and exclusively during the competition, as agreed in the Special Contract for Sports Work, to a registered professional athlete, will be subject to the loss of 3 (three) points per game to be played, after recognition of the delay and default by decision of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD).

However, for this to happen, there must be a complaint from the athlete, his lawyer or the union that represents him to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD). Once the club’s default is recognized, the STJD grants a minimum period of 15 days for the institution to pay off debts with athletes and other employees.

Paragraph 2 – Proven to be the debtor Club, as provided for in the caput of this article, it is incumbent upon the STJD to grant a minimum period of 15 (fifteen) days for the defaulting Club to comply with its financial obligations in arrears, in order to avoid the application of the sanction of loss of points per game.

If the club does not meet the financial obligations, it runs the risk of losing three points in the next matches played in the Brazilian Championship.

Paragraph 3 – The sanction referred to in the caput of this article will be successively and cumulatively applied in all matches of the competition that may be held while the default persists.

If there is no more game to be played at the time the complaint was made and accepted by the STJD, the club may lose the points already won in the competition.

Paragraph 4 – If there is no match to be played by the defaulting Club when the sanction is imposed, the punitive measure will consist of the deduction of three (3) points from those already won in the competition.

Last season, Cruzeiro suffered a penalty of minus six points when starting Serie B. The penalty was for not paying the purchase of Denilson, along with Al Wahda.

Cruzeiro’s president returns to Belo Horizonte and promises to talk about the players’ strike on Friday

risk of losing players

As if the risks of losing points in Serie B weren’t enough, Cruzeiro may still have exit from its players. The Pelé Law ensures, in articles 31 and 32, that the athlete can refuse to enter the field and compete in the matches, in addition to guaranteeing his right to freely transfer to another club.

Art. 31. The employer of sports practice that is with payment of salary or of a professional athlete image right contract in arrears, in whole or in part, for a period equal to or greater than three months, will have the special employment contract sports of that terminated athlete, the athlete being free to transfer to any other sporting entity of the same modality, national or international, and demand the sports compensation clause and the due assets.

Art. 32. It is lawful for the professional athlete to refuse to compete for a sports entity when their salaries, in whole or in part, are delayed by two or more months;

According to the lawyer specializing in Sports Law, José Eduardo Junqueira Ferraz, the players’ contract with the club can be terminated, even before the date initially signed, through an injunction.

– In addition to the penalties related to financial fair play, which result in loss of points, the delay in a period equal to or greater than 3 months, regarding the fulfillment of labor obligations, exposes the club to the risk of losing its own cast, whose legal relationship can be extinguished through a court injunction – said Junqueira.

Players comply with the strike and do not attend training

After the disclosure of the “Letter to the Blue Nation” stating that they would go on strike and would not attend training until there was a position from the board, the athletes complied with what was disclosed and did not reappear at Toca da Raposa, last Thursday.

According to the ge, athletes will only return to training when employees’ salaries are paid.

– Unfortunately, the way athletes and employees are being managed became intolerable and unjustifiable. We will not accept this negligence that has affected families who dedicate their time, their sweat, their effort to care for, watch over, serve this much-loved institution Cruzeiro Esporte Clube – says an excerpt from the “Letter to the Blue Nation”.

Cruzeiro’s next match in Serie B is only on Friday, the 22nd, against Avaí, in Ressacada