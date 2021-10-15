Is it possible to check if the CPF is negative? Check it step by step

In recent years, Brazilians have been more indebted than ever. Among the factors that contributed to this, it is certainly impossible to leave out the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

O CPF negative it is a door that closes to be able to buy in installments or take out loans. We will, in this article, inform you about the means to find out if your CPF is negative.

It is worth noting that there are already more than 60 million Brazilians who fit into the list of people with a negative CPF. This number represents, in figures, the value of R$ 249.6 billion in debt, which reaches the range of R$ 3,937.98 for each Brazilian. No wonder many people on this vast list don’t even know they’re negative.

The first thing that the consumer needs to be aware of is that, by force of law, the creditor, that is, a trade or bank, where the debt is held, must inform the customer about the negative.

Usually, it happens that the company informs, before the denial, that the client has a certain deadline for the settlement or renegotiation of the debt, otherwise the name will be included in the SPC or Serasa.

How do I know if I’m negative?

The first step to carry out the consultation on the internet is to access Serasa’s website and inform the CPF number. This consultation will not cost anything to the interested party, being, therefore, completely free of charge.

It will be necessary to enter with the CPF and password registered. If you don’t have a registration, just do it in a few minutes. After being inside the administrative area, search for “My CPF”. From then on, the system will inform the citizen of all existing debts.

After identifying the debt, it is important to check on the platform itself if there are no negotiation proposals. If not, it is possible to contact the company or trade and search for a negotiation.