is it time to buy or sell stocks? – Fabrizio Gueratto – Estadão E-Investidor – The main news of the financial market

In September, the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) had its worst performance since March last year, when the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus (Covid-19) began. Thus, it ended the month with an accumulated loss of 6.57%.

Because of this, many investors are worried about their stocks and think they will end the year with the portfolio in the negative. While some market experts say this is the ideal time to buy new stocks, others believe the best thing to do now is to wait. But, after all, can the Ibovespa still return from the ashes?

What is happening with the world exchanges?

It is not just Brazil that has been going through a difficult economic period. This is a story that has been discussed in the market for a while. However, it came all at once. The Chinese real estate crisis, which began with the news that Evergrande, one of the largest companies in the sector in the country, would default in Brazil. In addition, the Asian country also reduced the purchase of commodities, which affected the performance of our mining companies and raw material exporting companies.

On the other hand, we are also facing an internal crisis, caused by the lack of electricity and the approach of the 2022 presidential elections. and the reduction of economic stimulus. So, in general, the scenario is not very favorable for investors.

Fixed income appreciation

Here in Brazil, we are seeing the Selic rate going up, and many people want to go back to fixed income, but we have to analyze the real interest rate. I believe that investors should go back to looking at fixed income with more attention, as there are some options that are paying up to 15% per year, with gross profitability. Thus, it is possible to take more than 6% above inflation.

A Selic at 2% a year is one thing, and the interest rate ending the year close to 10% is another. The game changes and it’s okay to change strategy. Now, to say that this type of investment is a waste of time, this is a wrong idea, especially if we are talking about an emergency reserve.

Although the stock market has had this drop recently, investors only picked up the bull market (moment of big drop, followed by high) so far, due to the covid-19 pandemic. Let’s suppose that an investor leaves a certain amount of money invested in stocks today and 10 years from now they have gradually depreciated. To secure this possibility, it is important to have shares in solid companies with great growth potential. Furthermore, it is important to diversify within the diversification itself.

What to do with stocks now?

Some stocks look like they won’t pay off in the short term, but if you look at the qualitative part and the possibilities, there’s a lot of potential getting cheap. At the moment, the important thing is to know how to analyze good opportunities, solid companies that can pay off in the future.

