It will change? Globo defines the judges for the next season of The Masked Singer Brasil

As anticipated, Ivete Sangalo will announce at the grand final of The Masked Singer Brasil the continuation of the reality musical on the Rio station’s grid in 2022. Therefore, she will be part of the plim plim network’s talent cast next year.

In addition to the singer from Bahia, the leading broadcaster wants to keep Taís Araújo, Simone, Rodrigo Lombardi and Edward Sterbitch in the jury of the second season of the project that has become a phenomenon in Brazil. Remembering that Taís Araújo will be one of the protagonists of the soap opera Cara & Coragem, which is scheduled to premiere in May 2022.

With the announcement of the new season of the attraction of Ivete Sangalo on TV Globo, a curiosity hangs in the air: How much does the Rio broadcaster pay for the artist to participate in the official jury of The Masked Singer Brasil?

Taís Araújo, Simone, Rodrigo Lombardi and Eduardo Sterbitch are the judges of The Masked Singer Brasil (Press Release/Globo)

To unlock this secret, the column went after this information and found that each juror earns something around 20 thousand reais monthly for six months. In addition to the fee, the star or star who does not have a fixed contract with Globo enjoys all the benefits of the Marinho family company. The same scheme happens with the Famous Show.