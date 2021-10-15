Italian government forces all workers to get vaccinated | World

The mandatory health passport for all workers in the public and private sectors takes effect in Italy from this Friday (15th). The objective of the measure is to stimulate the vaccination campaign in the country. Three million Italians are still not immunized against Covid-19 and may be refused access to the workplace.

Starting today, to enter the workplace in Italy, people who choose not to be vaccinated must have proof of post-Covid-19 recovery or a negative test taken in the last 48 hours paid out of pocket. Otherwise, the employee will be considered absent and will receive a deduction from the salary.

1 of 1 Police officer checks the phone of a female passenger at the Porta Garibaldi train station in Milan on September 1, 2021 in Italy — Photo: Luca Bruno/AP A police officer checks the phone of a female passenger at the Porta Garibaldi train station in Milan on September 1, 2021 in Italy — Photo: Luca Bruno/AP

Employers who avoid controlling their employees are also subject to fines and cannot offer the activity at a distance. The decision, which aims to convince the most reluctant to immunize, is in the focus of new demonstrations, scheduled for this Friday and Saturday (16).

Italy was the first European country to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, in February 2020, and has registered, so far, more than 130,000 deaths. The vaccination campaign started in December of last year. More than 80% of people over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated. Immunization was already mandatory for health professionals and the so-called “Covid passport” is also required for teachers.

However, for the government led by Mario Draghi, these measures were not enough to guarantee a high level of immunity and prevent new outbreaks that could affect the country’s economic activity. That’s what happened in 2020 and early 2021.

Therefore, to encourage widespread vaccination, the government announced a month ago, with the support of the coalition parties, the requirement of a health passport for access to the workplace. The device was introduced in August and is already required in trains, museums and restaurants, among others.

The measure sparked violent protests last Saturday (9) in Rome, where thousands of people, including far-right activists, devastated the headquarters of the country’s largest union, the CGIL, and stormed the emergency room of a hospital in the capital. Some workers have threatened to go on strike and even block ports if the measure is not revoked.

Measure divides industry leaders

According to an estimate by the Ministry of Public Service, around 250 thousand individuals of the approximately 3.2 million public employees are not vaccinated, which is equivalent to 7.8% of workers. In the private sector, this number reaches 2.2 million people out of 14.6 million, equivalent to 15%.

This may represent a challenge, as of October 15, for the country’s economic recovery after the tough year of 2020, when the peninsula’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) plummeted by 8.9%. On the other hand, the vaccination campaign allowed to keep the control of infections at a low level and generate a high growth rate of 5.8% for this year, according to forecasts by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Luca Zaia, president of the rich northern region of Veneto, warned of the “chaos” that the implementation of the measure could cause in Italian companies from this Friday. “We cannot guarantee everyone who has not been vaccinated to get a test every 48 hours. The employers I speak to are very concerned,” he said.

The biggest organization in the industry, Confindustria, strongly supports the government’s decision and rejects the “blackmail” of some sectors of the workers. For the vice president of Confindustria, Maurizio Stirpe, “there is no reason to pay for the test of those who do not want to be vaccinated. People must make their own decisions.”

Forza Italia, the centre-right party of Silvio Berlusconi, and the centre-left Democratic Party, are in favor of making the vaccine mandatory. The measure has been rejected by the government for the time being, mainly due to the opposition of the Liga, of Matteo Salvini, the far-right party. A member of the national coalition, he threatens to break with his allies.

Italy announces plan to vaccinate at least 80% of the population by September