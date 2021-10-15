Itaú (ITUB4) announces payment of JCP; see values

Business

In a relevant fact published this Thursday (14), the Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) will pay interest on equity (JCP). The amount corresponds to a gross value of 0.01765 per share, according to the statement. Payments will take place on December 1, 2021 and January 3, 2022.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) informs that the approval of the JCP happens to replace the monthly dividend November and December. For payment, shareholding positions on October 29th and November 30th will be considered, with papers traded “ex-interest” on November 1st and December 1st. The payment of JCP will have net interest of R$0.015 per share, with 15% withholding income tax.

In addition, the company announces that it has approved the payment of complementary JCP, in the amount of R$0.264551 per share and net interest of R$0.224868 per share, “resulting in the total amount of R$2,199 million to be distributed net of taxes, which will be paid by April 30, 2022, accounting credit in the on 11.26.2021, having as calculation basis the final shareholding position registered on 11.19.2021, with its shares traded “ex-right” from 11.22.2021”.

Itaú undergoes price adjustment after spin-off with XP

At Itaú shares (ITUB4) suffered a price readjustment last week due to the spin-off of their shareholding in XP — which now has its BDR traded in Brazil.

This means that the approximately 500 thousand shareholders of Itaú will now hold Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) of XP, that is, Itaúsa (ITSA4), the holding company that owns about 37% of the bank, will take a 15% share of XP. Those who had shares in the bank, however, now have XP’s BDR in return.

With the split, decided by the Itaú last year, around 90 million of the company’s securities were traded on the Brazilian stock exchange. At the value of XP’s shares yesterday, the BDRs represent more than R$20 billion.