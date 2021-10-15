‘It’s not because I’m a man that I’m stronger’, says Cicinho about depression – 10/14/2021

Former football player and SBT commentator, Cicinho talked about the period he had depression in a chat at the 2nd VivaBem Mental Health Week this Thursday (14).

“I tried to hide, make up for my depression, in what way? With drink, I tried to stay drunk for as many hours as possible, smoked, shopped spending lots of money and always put as many people inside my house to stay longer without thinking about my painting”, he recalls.

“And this was taking me more and more to the bottom of the pit. Life had no meaning for me,” he said. cinch during the debate, which was mediated by the psychiatrist Jairo Bouer and also had the participation of the psychoanalyst and doctor in clinical psychology Manuela Xavier.

At the time he faced the disease, he was at the peak of his career, playing for one of the biggest teams in the world and for the Brazilian national team. So he thought he couldn’t get sick. “How is a famous person like that going to get depressed?”

Cicinho also recalled that he discovered the disease “by chance”, during an interview with a psychologist at the São Paulo club, where he played. “But before that, I closed myself off and lived my world because I was afraid of people’s judgment,” he says.

He then recalled that the disease does not only happen to people from a certain social class or context. “[a doença] she doesn’t choose position, she doesn’t choose color, she doesn’t choose people, she takes the one who is vulnerable,” he said. “I always made plans for my professional life and when I achieved everything I wanted, I didn’t see what else to achieve. This made me give in to alcoholism, to tobacco,” he said.

Cicinho also revealed that he even heard that “it” was going to pass, that it was enough to “take one and that’s it”. On the other hand, the commentator stressed that it is extremely important to seek specialized help, as depression is a disease that, if left untreated, can even lead to suicide.

Today it is estimated that one in five people will experience a phase of depression during their lifetime. “I am weak, limited and strong too like anyone else. And I need to understand that and recognize my limitation,” he says.

better days and worse days

The commentator also explained that, sometimes, the depressed person even wakes up and tries to draw strength from where he does not have to get up. “I lived with depression for eight to 10 years, but it was only after these 10 years that I found out”, he reports.

According to him, one of the biggest mistakes is the person wanting to show others that everything is fine, since, in fact, there is a complete emptiness inside him.

“It is necessary to recognize that there is an emptiness inside you that needs to be filled. That’s how I tried to solve the problem I was living,” said Cicinho, recalling that after he stopped playing football, he still didn’t work for two years.

It wasn’t until his seven-year-old daughter got an ear-pulling that he decided to do something with his life again. Today he says the commentator job helps him fill his time and have a purpose.

“Thank God I feel cured, but I know that depression is not a joke, it is a constant struggle and we are subject to it all the time”, he concludes.