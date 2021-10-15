Japanese company will hire people over 80 years old with a shortage of labor

Japanese companies are increasingly relying on people past retirement age to fill job openings in a tight market, with one retailer removing its working age limit.

The Nojima electronics store chain removed an 80-year-old employment age limit starting this month. The company even plans to hire new employees over that age.

The move signals how tight the job market is as the Japanese economy tries to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, zipper maker YKK Group eliminated its retirement age in an effort to retain employees.

Of the 3,000 employees at Nojima who work full-time, about 10 are 75 years or older. Now, the company will also hire new employees over 80 years old.

Senior employees will be paid 120,000 yen a month for 5 hours of work a day, 4 times a week. Existing employment contracts will be extended if employees are healthy and have no objections.

Japan is facing a serious labor problem. According to a 2017 estimate made by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, the country’s working-age population, or those aged 15 to 64, will decline to 59.78 million by 2040, marking a drop of 17, 5 million compared to 2015.

Fonte: Asia Nikkei