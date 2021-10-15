Jeep Compass 1.3 turbo is faster than it looked

After completing the 1,600 km of break-in recommended by the Jeep, our Compass 1.3 turbo went to its first performance test. It is important not only to know if the car has a performance compatible with the one measured at launch, with the manufacturer’s own car, but to compare it with the result of future tests, at 60,000 km and 100,000 km.

In terms of performance, our car is even better. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h was accomplished in 9.9 s, 0.4 s faster than the factory car and had a 0.2 s advantage in restarts from 40 to 80 km/h and from 80 to 120 km /h, tying in the passage from 60 to 100 km/h.

Urban consumption was better, 9.6 km/l against 9.3 km/l, but road consumption was worse: 12.8 km/l against 13 km/l.

It’s worth remembering that in its debut, our Fiat Strada, with the 1.3-aspirated 109 hp engine, was much worse than the factory car in its first test, indicating a problem in the injection module programming that was later resolved.

The Jeep Compass Longitude initiation into the Long Duration fleet did not stop there. The SUV has already faced its first long trip: 2,100 km from São Paulo to Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

Or rather, even Paraguay. After all, our mission was to record with the F-Maxx pickup truck (check out our YouTube channel) inside Itaipu Binacional, on the Paraguayan side of the hydroelectric plant, to be more precise.

It was nice to get to know the car better. Not that the Compass isn’t an old acquaintance of ours, but because I can see that the new center console solves the lack of storage compartments in such a strategic location, but taking part of the legroom in return.

Or that pressing the arrow can still flash the high beam inadvertently, like on the diesel Compass we had on Long Duration a few years ago (and like on any Renegade, Commander or Fiat Toro).

They haven’t been able to resolve this yet. By the way, the LED headlamps are very good for driving at night and the fog lamps, also led, complement well the lighting in the region close to the car when cornering. It’s just hard to understand the reasons why they kept conventional, filament light bulbs for the arrows.

The 1.3 GSE turbo engine made the trip subject for its behavior. Despite the power and torque numbers, it delivers more linearly and smoothly than Volkswagen’s 1.4 TSI, for example, which is also paired with Aisin’s six-speed automatic transmission, and has more momentum in drag.

“On retakes, it seems that the Multiair valve train controls the Compass engine so much that it behaves almost like a car with a CVT gearbox”, concludes test driver Leonardo Barboza. That’s a compliment, but the slow throttle responses are awkward.

JEEP Compass Test 1,600 km

0 to 100 km/h (s): 9.9

D 40 to 80 km/h (s): 4.3

D 60 to 100 km/h (s): 5.7

D 80 to 120 km/h (s): 7

60 km/ha 0 (m): 16.5

80 km/ha 0 (m): 29.4

120 km/ha 0 (m): 63.9

Cons. urb./rod. (km/l): 9.6 / 12.8

Jeep Compass – 4,984 km

Datasheet: Version: Length 80 years 1.3 Turbo Motor: 4 cil., front, transverse, 1332 cm3, 16V, turbo, direct injection, 185/180 hp at 5,750 rpm, 27.5 kgfm

at 1,750 rpm Exchange: automatic, 6-speed, front-wheel drive Safe: R$ 740 (Four Wheel Profile) Reviews: Up to 96,000 km – R$5,812 Spend in the month: Fuel: BRL 2,740 Consumption: In the month: 9.8 km/l with 16.1% of running in the city.

Since August/21: 9.5 km/l with 19.9% ​​of running in the city Fuel: Flex (gasoline)