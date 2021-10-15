João Lee, son of Rita Lee, comments the singer’s fight against cancer: ‘he never gave up fighting’

The son of singer Rita Lee, João Lee, recently commented in an interview with Veja magazine, the battle against his mother’s lung cancer. “My mother never gave up fighting. It’s a huge battle where you think a lot about everything, including death. She always believed she would heal. Despite the scare, I saw my mother facing the disease with her head held high”.

The singer announced this year, in May, that she had been diagnosed with a primary lung tumor. Expectations are very good with regard to treatments. “Soon, the chemotherapy sessions will be over and we will do tests to see if everything worked out. The predictions are that she will be cured”, he says.

He also commented on the possible origin of the mother’s illness. “She smokes since an early age, right? And cigarettes are not good for your health. She knew the risks. Even so, the positive side is that we identified lung cancer early on and managed to treat it.” For him, the support of his father, Roberto de Carvalho, was fundamental. “My father was 24 hours a day accompanying my mother in absolutely everything. They are the best partners and friends. It was very beautiful to see their love”, he says.

