João Roberto Marinho will be the new president of Grupo Globo and Paulo Marinho assumes the presidency of Globo | Companies

O Globo Group and the Globe they will have new leaders from February 1, 2022. The announcement was made today by the chairman of the board of directors of the Globo Group , João Roberto Marinho .

João Roberto Marinho

João Roberto Marinho will assume the presidency of Globo Group and Paulo Marinho, now channel director at Globe, will command the Globe (which has the “Globo Comunicação e Participações SA.” as a corporate name).

the two will replace Jorge Nobrega, current CEO of Globo Group and of the Globe. Over the next three months, Jorge Nobrega and Paulo Marinho will lead together the transition process in the Globe.

The replacement, planned for some time, is part of the company’s journey of deep digital transformation, which was started by Nóbrega in September 2018 and which will be in charge of Paulo Marinho from next year.

Jorge Nobrega, 67 years old, works in the companies of the Globo Group since 1996. In 2017, he assumed the presidency of the Group, being the first president not to be part of the Marinho family.

With the departure of the executive, João Roberto Marinho becomes the head of the board of directors and also of the Globo Group, today formed by Globe, for the Editora Globo (that publishes the Valor, O Globo, Extra and the magazines), by the Globo Radio System, for the Globe Ventures and for Roberto Marinho Foundation.

Jorge Nóbrega (left) and Paulo Marinho

Nóbrega will continue to be a member of the board of directors of the Globo Group, which, chaired by João Roberto Marinho, it’s composed by Roberto Irineu Marinho and José Roberto Marinho, as vice presidents, and by Paulo Marinho, Roberto Marinho Neto and Alberto Pecegueiro, as advisors.

João Roberto Marinho it will also be in charge of the editorial board, responsible for discussing and proposing guidance and alignment on editorial issues, and the institutional committee, which has the role of monitoring and proposing lines of action for the institutional relations of the Globo Group.

At Globe, the management of Jorge Nobrega was marked by the strategic review of the business and the adoption of a new operating model that, with the nickname “OneGlobe”, unified, under the brand Globe, a TV Globo, a Globosat, a Globo.com, O Globoplay, the corporate management board and the Free sound – recently sold to Sony Music.

Under the direction of Nóbrega, the Globe it became a mediatech company, with the quality of its content strongly supported by technology and focused on direct relationship with the consumer.

Having also promoted a broad process of cultural change, Nóbrega further aligned the company’s practices with the ESG agenda (environmental, social and corporate governance agenda), invested in data, strengthened the relationship with the market and brands through new practices and cross-platform commercial formats and expanded strategic partnerships.

Natural successor of Nóbrega in the presidency of Globe, Paulo Marinho is director of Globo channels since 2020 and has been an important leader in consolidating the company’s D2C (direct to consumer) strategy, which now, under his direction, will gain new impetus.

The commitment to continuity and evolution will also be reflected in the company’s structure, which, with the opportunities brought by the movements, will have natural adjustments, to be detailed by the end of the year.

From Rio, Paulo Marinho He has a degree in administration, is 44 years old and has a long trajectory in the Group’s business. Since 1998, he has been working in different companies, having been content and marketing coordinator at the Globo Radio System, director of children’s channels gloob and Gloobinho, gives SAW Hub, general director of channels and content at the time Globosat and, since 2020, he is responsible for the open and subscription TV channels and also for the affiliate network of the Globe.

In February 2022, Paulo will receive from Nóbrega the command of a Globe which today brings together the TV Globo, your open TV channel; 26 pay TV channels; O Globoplay, the largest Brazilian streaming platform; and digital services and products, such as the G1 in journalism, the GE.globe in sport and the gshow in entertainment, among others.

The leading journalism of the audience of Globe it produces more than 3,000 hours of news every year and its studios, which are part of the largest and most modern content production complex in Latin America, produce another 3,000 hours of entertainment per year. In sport, it is one of the largest broadcasting rights holders in the world.