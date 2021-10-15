Joinville opens 1,500 times for vaccination of teenagers

This Thursday, the 14th, at 2 pm, the City of Joinville provides 1.5 thousand times for scheduling teenagers aged between 12 and 17 who have not yet received the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19. These doses will be applied during Saturday 16.

During the 16th and 17th weekend, from 7:30 am to 7 pm, the Health Department will carry out a task force for assistance at the Centerventos Cau Hansen Immunization Center by spontaneous demand (no appointment required).

People with a delayed second dose of the vaccine are covered, as well as those who wish to anticipate the second application of the immunizing agent from Pfizer, since the interval between applications was reduced from 12 to 8 weeks.

On these same days and times, at Centreventos, booster doses will be made available for the elderly and health professionals who took the second dose until April 17th and immunocompromised people who received the second application until September 19th.

National Multivaccination Campaign

Next Saturday, 16, the Health Department will hold the D-Day of the National Multivaccination Campaign, which has the goal of regularizing the vaccination calendar for other vaccines; such as BCG, hepatitis and chickenpox; for children and teenagers up to 15 years old.

The service will be carried out in three Basic Family Health Units (UBSFs), located in different regions of the city: at UBSF Jarivatuba (Rua Monsenhor Gercino, 5484), at UBSF Costa e Silva (Rua Comandante Telles de Mendonça, 65) and at UBSF Comasa (Rua Ponte Serrada, 34), from 8 am to 5 pm.

To complete the vaccination calendar, it is necessary to attend the unit with the vaccination card and identification document. The other UBSFs also have the vaccination service in their normal office hours, from Monday to Friday. The complete list can be consulted on the Joinville City Hall website (bit.ly/ubsfjlle).

