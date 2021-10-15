José de Abreu broadens artistic career to run for PT · TV News

At the age of 75, actor José de Abreu decided to give up his artistic career to run for federal deputy for the Workers’ Party (PT) in Rio de Janeiro. After consolidating as one of the biggest names in Brazilian television, the veteran will join forces with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the 2022 elections.

The information was confirmed by the artist to journalist Mônica Bergamo from Folha de S.Paulo. Abreu explained that in addition to supporting Lula in the race for the presidency of the country, he will also collaborate with the campaign of Marcelo Freixo, from the PSB, for governor of Rio de Janeiro.

“I’m going to give up my career, what I love the most, which is to represent, to help Lula rebuild Brazil and the [Marcelo] Freixo (PSB) rebuilding Rio de Janeiro,” he said.

According to the actor, Lula did not support him in the decision to abandon television work to dedicate himself to political life: “He thinks that today, as an actor for Globo, I wear 47 [em influência de importância]. If I’m a deputy, I’ll wear 33, as I’ll be from the lower clergy of Congress [ao se integrar a um colegiado em que será um entre 513 parlamentares]”.

Currently, José de Abreu is not a permanent employee of the broadcaster. After 40 years of work, he only works on the channel’s projects per project and this year he will be part of the cast of the next 9 pm TV show on Globo TV: Um Lugar ao Sol.

In March of this year, the actor had already made himself available to the PT to run for office for the party. “From September I will be dedicating myself full time to the PT and to the reconstruction of the country. The time has come. I am even available to run for elective office. In Bahia,” he wrote on his Twitter account.