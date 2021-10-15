José de Abreu will abandon his acting career to be a candidate for deputy

The actor José de Abreu, 75 years old, told Folha’s journalist Mônica Bergamo that he decided to be a candidate for federal deputy for the PT in Rio de Janeiro in the 2022 elections. squid and [Marcelo] ash is irresistible”.

A member of the Workers’ Party, Zé de Abreu says he must give up his career in the arts to pursue politics and “help Lula to rebuild Brazil and Freixo to rebuild Rio de Janeiro”.

“I’m going to give up my career, what I love the most, which is to represent, to help Lula to rebuild Brazil and Freixo to rebuild Rio de Janeiro,” he said.

According to the actor, former president Lula is against his decision, but that his friend and former PT minister José Dirceu was favorable.

“He [Lula] thinks that today, as an actor on TV Globo, I wear 47 [em influência e importância]. If I’m a deputy, I’ll wear 33, as I’ll be from the lower clergy of Congress”, says Zé de Abreu. Dirceu, on the other hand, “says that, in addition to continuing to wear 47, I’m going to add 33,” he concluded.

