José de Abreu will abandon his career to be a candidate for deputy for the PT; Lula is against – 10/14/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

Actor José de Abreu, 75, decided to be a candidate for federal deputy for the PT in Rio de Janeiro, supporting Lula for president and Marcelo Freixo, for the PSB, for state governor in 2022.
“The joining of Lula and Freixo is irresistible,” says he, who is already a member of the party.
Abreu says Lula is against the idea. “He thinks that today, as an actor on TV Globo, I wear 47 [em influência e importância]. If I’m a deputy, I’ll wear 33 because I’m from the lower clergy of Congress [ao se integrar a um colegiado em que será um entre 513 parlamentares]”.
Friend José Dirceu, on the other hand, voted in favor of the candidacy. “He says that, in addition to continuing to wear 47, I’m going to add 33”, says the actor.
“I’m going to give up my career, what I most love to do, which is to represent, to help Lula to rebuild Brazil and Freixo to rebuild Rio de Janeiro,” concludes Abreu.
The actor is one of the stars of Globo’s upcoming 9 pm telenovela, “Um Lugar ao Sol”, which opens in November. He will play Santiago, a millionaire with a left-wing bias.
Since 2020, the actor is no longer hired by the broadcaster to which he worked for 40 years. Now he works by construction.
