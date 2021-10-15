Juliette reflects on fame: ‘I was imagining a fairy tale, how deluded I was’ | famous

O Globo reporter this Friday, 10/15, follows a path that can be peaceful and lasting at times, but which also has a chance of becoming tortuous and ephemeral. People who have gained fame, such as BBB champion Juliette, will be interviewed telling how they see success.

In addition to the R$ 1.5 million prize, Juliette left “Big Brother Brasil” with more than 30 million followers on social networks. Since then, she has seen her life change in a few months. In the interview, she reveals how she thought fame was, when she was still anonymous:

“I imagined a fairy tale, how deluded I was. I thought it was to be loved by people, to get a lot of free stuff, to sing, to look pretty… We only visualize the good part and that’s very good too. But the work behind it is very sacrificing”, warns the makeup artist.

Juliette won the BBB21

Vinny is now a psychoanalyst and vocalist for LS Jack

Absolute success in the 90s, singer Vinny Bonotto also talks about his career. Years ago, his songs were present on all dance floors and talk shows at the time. It won many hits, one after the other, for five years, such as “Heloisa, moves the chair”.

He tells how he realized that fame wouldn’t last forever. “The moment I noticed the emptying of the shows, I said: well, now I have time. It was giving me time to get used to it and take steps to make my head feel good,” he says.

“Decay is important. It was in it that I discovered a new side”, reveals the musician, who went back to school and is now also a psychoanalyst.

He also reveals that he receives on his couch many people with frustration caused by social networks, dissatisfied with the number of followers or liked photos or posts, for example. And prepares to return to shows as the new singer of LS Jack.

Vinny recalls success ‘Heloisa, Move the Chair’

Tales Alves tells his story in 'Globo Repórter'

Among the interviewees are also “anonymous” who are famous on their social networks, such as Tales Alves, the “gari gato” from Belo Horizonte, who has more than 760,000 followers on social networks; Dirce Ferreira, 74, who takes bold and sensual photos and has been hired by dozens of companies, and Rita Carreira, the first model plus size black woman on the cover of one of the main fashion magazines in the world..

“Our characters are amazing! The strength of social media is impressive. They give voice to people who were not heard before and these anonymous people become celebrities, references for millions of followers. It is worth knowing the history of these famous people and how they face the responsibility of fame”, says reporter Lilia Telles.

parent to child advice

Father and son, João and Rafael Vitti talk about fame at 'Globo Repórter'

Father and son, João and Rafael Vitti know the true meaning of the word fame. While his father was a card champion in the 90s, when he played Xampu, one of the protagonists of the soap opera “Despedida de Solteiro”, his son, Rafael, experienced the same feeling when he was successful in “Malhação”, 20 years later, when the internet it was already a reality. They both know both sides of fame, but they’re down to earth and know it’s a reality that might not last forever.

“Fame for me is an ephemeral value, like the foam of the sea on the sand”, compares João Vitti.

João Vitti played Xampú in 'Despedida de Solteiro' and Rafael Vitti played characters like João Guerreiro in 'Verão 90'

