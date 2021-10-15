Junior Lima announces the birth of his daughter, Lara, and shows the girl’s face on the networks: ‘Giant dose of love’ | famous

With you, Lara! The daughter of Junior Lima and Monica Benini was born on 10/10, “super healthy”, as his dad announced on the networks this Thursday, 14. They are already parents of Otto, 4 years old. Discreet about the privacy of the eldest son, Junior, this time, surprised and showed the girl’s face in the hammocks. Beautiful ins’t she? Then it was a rain of likes and welcome messages!