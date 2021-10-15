Junior Lima announces the birth of his daughter, Lara, and shows the girl’s face on the networks: ‘Giant dose of love’ | famous

With you, Lara! The daughter of Junior Lima and Monica Benini was born on 10/10, “super healthy”, as his dad announced on the networks this Thursday, 14. They are already parents of Otto, 4 years old. Discreet about the privacy of the eldest son, Junior, this time, surprised and showed the girl’s face in the hammocks. Beautiful ins’t she? Then it was a rain of likes and welcome messages!
“And isn’t the long-awaited moment here at home? Lara was born on 10/10, super healthy! 🙌🏽 I can’t describe the size of happiness! We were flooded with a gigantic dose of love! The feeling is complete and complete. of endless gratitude. Thank you, daughter, in advance! Be very welcome to our family! 😍”, declared the owl daddy.
Mônica Benini, wife of Junior Lima, shares image breastfeeding Lara — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Mônica also made a special post to communicate the birth of the baby, who according to her arrived at 2:17 am: “Full of health… Like an avalanche of feelings. She arrived showing that she did not come to complete our family for nothing. transformed and taught a little…”
“I am pure gratitude and love! Welcome, daughter! Thank you, thank you, thank you for choosing us. Protection.”
Lara is born, daughter of Junior Lima and Mônica Benini — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Famous fans and friends filled the feed from the commentary artist, among them the owl uncle Lucas Lima, plus Fernanda Rodrigues, Fernanda Gentil, Dani Calabresa and much more. See reactions to the arrival of Sandy’s niece and Xororó’s first granddaughter.
Famous people vibrate with the birth of Junior Lima’s daughter — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Famous people vibrate with the birth of Junior Lima’s daughter — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Junior Lima and Monica Benini at little Otto’s 1st birthday — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
