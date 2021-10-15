Junior Lima’s daughter is born! See the baby’s first photo:

Musician Junior Lima and his wife Mônica announce the birth of the couple’s daughter

the musician’s family Junior Lima and Monica Benini grown up! The couple has just announced the birth of their daughter. Little Lara came into the world at dawn on October 10th, that is, on the last Sunday. In addition to the newborn, they are also the proud parents of a boy. The firstborn Otto, is four years old.

The couple shared the big news with their fans, exactly at the same moment. Both published the baby’s first photo on their social networks. In the click, Lara is lying down and it is possible to see the little one’s face. In addition to this image, Mônica also shared a beautiful record breastfeeding the newborn.

“And it’s not that the long-awaited moment here at home has arrived! I can’t describe the size of happiness! We were flooded with a huge dose of love! The feeling is one of completeness and endless gratitude. Thank you, daughter, in advance! Welcome to our family!” he wrote Junior Lime.

Mom also declared herself to the baby. “Lara has arrived! On 10.10.21, at 2:17 am, full of health. Like an avalanche of feelings. He arrived showing that he didn’t come to complete our family for nothing. It has already redefined, transformed and taught a little… I am pure gratitude and love! Welcome daughter! Thank you, thank you, thank you for choosing us”, published the influencer.

Famous and anonymous were just compliments for the couple’s daughter! “Congratulations on your most precious possession,” said one netizen. Another said: “the most beautiful thing in the world”. And yet another wished: “Hey, how beautiful! Lots of health and light on the way to Larinha!”. While a fan melted: “Welcome Lara. God protect you, give you great health together with your parents and your little brother”.

Journalist Felipe Andreoli commented: “beautiful. What a joy, family! Kiss in the 4”. The presenter Fernanda Gentil, who is an open fan of the duo Sandy & Junior, stated: “much love for this family”. And the humorist Dani Calabresa congratulated: “much happiness for you”.

