Kaiky, from Santos, is the only Brazilian in the Under-18 team according to market value

The newspaper Brand published on Thursday an Under-18 selection based on market value on the Transfermarkt. Defender Kayky, from Santos, is the only piece from Brazil in the lineup.

The 17-year-old player is one of Peixe’s greatest jewels. After a fantastic performance in the youth categories, he made his professional debut in March this year against Santo André, in the Campeonato Paulista.

According to the Spanish vehicle, Kaiky “brings a lot of hope for the defense”. In the same month he debuted for Santos, the athlete made history. By scoring a goal in the match against Deportivo Lara, at Libertadores, he became the youngest player to score for the club in the competition. At 17 years, a month and 21 days, he overcame Rodrygo, who now plays for Real Madrid.

Barcelona, ​​in turn, has three athletes on the field: defender Alejandro Baldé Martínez, midfielder Pedri and striker Ansu Fati.

The others that make up the squad are: Alemdar (Rennes), Tino Livramento (Southampton), Camavinga (Real Madrid), Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Wirtz (Bayern Leverkusen) and Musiala (Bayern Munich).

