Klopp criticizes sale of Newcastle to Saudi fund: “It’s the third club a country owns” | english football

“What does this mean for football? A few months ago we had a big problem — the whole world of football — with 12 clubs trying to create a super league. Did not happen. That’s trying to create a super team, if you like. It’s almost the same thing. Guarantee spots in the Champions League in a few years – commented the coach.

Freiburg coach criticizes Newcastle sale: “Exceeds all limits”

Of course: in five or six years, if the owners are patient, they will be a superpower. They have the money to buy the entire league. — Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool coach, at a press conference

The failed “Superliga” project involved 12 major clubs in Europe: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Juventus and Milan. English clubs abandoned the project two days after the creation of the league, in the face of terrible repercussions.

Meet the men behind the failed Superliga project

Newsroom debates purchase of Newcastle by Saudis

Power Ranking: Favorites for the 2022 World Cup

Klopp also compared Newcastle to the cases of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, which are linked to the economic powers of the UAE and Qatar, respectively.

— Nobody knows how Fair Play Finance works these days. Does it still exist? Newcastle fans are loving it, of course. For the rest of us it’s another superpower. It is not the first time. It is the third club that has a country as its owner. said Klopp, who also questioned the positioning of Premier League management throughout the Newcastle buyout process.

Liverpool are second on the Premier League standings with 15 points, one less than leaders Chelsea. His next game for the Premier League will be this Saturday, against Watford (15th place), at Vicarage Road stadium.

Check the English Championship 2021/22 table