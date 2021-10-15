Kyrie Irving puts her foot down and defends her decision not to be vaccinated against covid-19 – Sports

Kyrie Irving, star of Brooklyn Nets at NBA, spoke for the first time this Wednesday since his decision not to be vaccinated against the Covid-19 has been causing controversy in the sports world. The 29-year-old shipowner used his social networks to defend his “individual freedom” and guaranteed that he doesn’t stop thinking about his career.

“Don’t believe I’m retiring. Don’t believe I’m leaving the game for reasons of whether I’m being vaccinated or I’m not vaccinated. Don’t believe any of this,” Irving said in a live stream on his social networks.

Irving was barred from participating in Nets training and games. The franchise’s decision to remove the player came just after its decision not to be immunized against the new coronavirus, which claimed millions of victims around the world.

“Do you think I really want to lose money?”, asked the guard on his live. He has a $40 million contract set to be won this season alone. In his broadcast, the player even shared misleading data regarding the covid-19 vaccination. More than 90% of NBA athletes are immunized, a much higher proportion compared to the general US population.

“Do you think I want to give up on my dream of winning a championship?” he continued. “Do you think I really want to give up my job? Do you think I want to just sit at home?”

Last Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets barred Irving’s activities until he is “in a position to participate.” New York City, where the franchise is located, requires adults and teenagers to have at least one dose of the vaccine to enter indoors, as well as gyms.

Finally, Irving falsely said that his decision not to immunize does not affect other people. This is a mistake. The more contagious Delta variant has spread rapidly in areas with a low rate of immunization. Hospitals in these regions are full of unvaccinated patients, providing only a few beds and few professionals to serve people with other demands.