La Palma volcano releases ‘tsunami’ of lava, compares volcanology institute | World

Specialists of the Canary Islands Volcanic Institute (Involcan) compared the strong flow of the volcano in La Palma this Thursday (14) with a “lava tsunami”.

Images taken by an Involcan team on the ground showed the lava flow advancing at “awesome speed,” scientists said on a social network. (see the video above).

Despite the scientists’ comparison, the flow has nothing to do with the risk that the eruption will form a tsunami off the Brazilian coast, which remains quite remote.

the volcano Cumbre Vieja it has been in intense activity for 26 days, pouring lava rivers that leave a trail of destruction wherever it passes until it touches the sea.

The lava has destroyed more than 1,600 buildings on the island. About 7,000 people had to flee their homes, 300 of them on Thursday alone.

Earlier, an earthquake measuring 4.5 hit the island of La Palma, in the Spanish Canary Islands archipelago.

The quake was the strongest recorded since the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, according to the Geographical Institute of Spain.

Just this morning, about 60 tremors could be felt on the island. Earthquakes, resulting from seismic activity, are common during eruptions.

With the increase in the number of buildings damaged by the volcano’s lava, more people have had to leave their homes, and there are also restrictions on movement due to the ash and toxic gases.

1 of 1 The Cumbre Vieja volcano, in La Palma, in photo from October 11 — Photo: Jorge Guerrero/AFP The Cumbre Vieja volcano, in La Palma, in photo from October 11 — Photo: Jorge Guerrero/AFP

La Palma is part of the Canary Islands, an archipelago of Spain in the Atlantic Ocean that lies northwest of Africa and whose economy depends on the cultivation of Canarian plantains and tourism.

“This is definitely the most serious eruption in Europe in the last 100 years,” said the head of the local government, Ángel Víctor Torres. “The only good news is that, so far, no one has been hurt.”

The Cumbre Vieja erupted on September 19 and there is no prospect for the hot rock flows to stop gushing from the volcano.

Molten lava has already destroyed nearly 600 hectares of land.