Labor Court determines Corinthians’ million-dollar indemnity to former steering wheel Jucilei

Corinthians will have to indemnify the former Jucilei wheel in BRL 1,871,699.05, in a lawsuit initiated in court in 2013. The amount of the conviction was defined by a court expert and approved by Judge Luciana de Souza Matos Delbin de Moraes, from the 83rd Labor Court of São Paulo.

The amount above is the principal (BRL 988,374.07) plus Selic interest (BRL 696,136.58), FGTS (BRL 108,071.16), Selic interest on FGTS (BRL 76,117.24) and fees experts (R$3,000.00), deducting Income Tax (R$251,807.59).

The need for a judicial expert was present because Corinthians lawyers and Jucilei’s lawyer differed on the amount of compensation. While the former steering wheel’s representative requested an amount of R$2,711,072.15, the club’s lawyers claimed that the amount should be R$936,753.40.

understand the case

Jucilei had upheld his request regarding the Arena Right, which is a percentage of the value of TV quotas that needs to be passed on to athletes.

At the time the defensive midfielder played for Corinthians (2009 to 2011), the law said that athletes would be entitled to receive 20% of that revenue. The clubs, in turn, never accepted this percentage and transferred 5% – at this time, with the law changed a few years ago, the transfer is even 5%.

Jucilei won over the 15% difference, in addition to several wage reflexes (holidays, 13th salary, DSRs, FGTS, among others). All plus interest and penalties.

“Therefore, I condemn the defendant to pay to the claimant differences in the arena right, corresponding to 01/18 of the amount of 20% of the amounts received by the defendant per match (which corresponds to 1.1111% of the total amount received by the defendant for a game in which the author participated, even in the ‘reserve bank’, in the 2009 and 2010 Brazilian Championships, 2010 and 2011 Paulista Championships and 2010 and 2011 Copa Libertadores”, sentenced the Court, still in 2014.

The other case involving Jucilei

It is worth remembering that this case mentioned above, which is being tried in the Labor Court, has nothing to do with Corinthians’ conviction for the sale of Jucilei to Anzhi Makhachkala, from Russia, in 2011.

That lawsuit, which took place in Civil Court, was filed by J. Malucelli, the Paraná club that sold the player to Corinthians in 2009. As shown and detailed by the portal My Timon, the final bill of this process in the Paraná court was salted: R$ 28 million. Look here.

