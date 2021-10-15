Lara is born, daughter of Junior Lima and Monica Benini

Lara, daughter of Junior Lima and Monica Benini, was born! The information was only released this Thursday, October 14th, but the child’s date of birth was on October 10th, last weekend.

“Lara has arrived! On 10.10.21, at 2:17 am, full of health… Like an avalanche of feelings. He arrived showing that he didn’t come to complete our family for nothing. It has already redefined, transformed and taught a little… I am pure gratitude and love! Welcome daughter! Thank you, thank you, thank you for choosing us,” said Monica.

“And isn’t the long-awaited moment here at home? LARA WAS BORN on 10/10, super healthy!!! I can’t describe the size of happiness! We were flooded with a huge dose of love!!! The feeling is one of completeness and endless gratitude. Thank you, daughter, in advance! Welcome to our family!!!”, added Junior, on his social networks.

It is worth remembering that Junior and Monica are already parents of little three-year-old Otto.

“Beautiful, Mo! Very happy for you. Kiss in the 4”, said Felipe Andreoli.

“Wow so beautiful! Much love! What a blessing!”, wrote Sabrina Sato.

“Ebaaaaaa, soooo much love for yousssss”, wished Fernanda Gentil.

“Best wishes to you,” wrote Dani Calabresa, with emoji at heart.

“How wonderful”, celebrated Luciano Huck.

