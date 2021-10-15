Larissa Riquelme asks for Paraguay coach to leave after rout

Model Larissa Riquelme, who gained fame during the 2010 World Cup, revolted after Paraguay’s rout against Bolivia tonight. The Paraguayan team was defeated 4-0 in a confrontation in the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar.

On social networks, Riquelme vented and asked for coach Eduardo Berizzo to leave.

“Berizzo’s last match. If it doesn’t come out it will be a SHAME”, wrote the model.

Your last party of #berriz if you do not go ya would be una VERGÜENZA! — Larissa Riquelme (@lari_riquelme) October 14, 2021

My only dissatisfaction is that the coach didn’t do things well (…) I hope the coach retires!!!! Because it was clearly the worst from here to the moon!” he added in another publication.

My only discontent is that he #technician in hizo bien las things, it is not easy to judge at the height if it is understood that there is a time of adaptation here clearly in the hub, safe by the protocols, i hope the technician withdraws!! Because it was clearly the worst from here to luna! Lpm — Larissa Riquelme (@lari_riquelme) October 14, 2021

The rout suffered against Bolivia marked Paraguay’s third consecutive game without a victory in the qualifiers. The team is in seventh place, with 12 points — four less than Uruguay, in fifth place.

Remember that Paraguay has not played in the World Cup since 2010, when they were eliminated in the quarterfinals in South Africa. That edition was precisely the one that projected Larissa Riquelme to fame.