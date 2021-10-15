Last flight in Alitalia’s history has crying and toast on arrival | Tourism and Travel

The airline Alitalia made its last flight this Thursday (14), after 75 years of history. The Italian company was also famous for taking the popes on trips around the world.
The end of activities was announced last August, after years of failed merger and privatization attempts.
Employees were thrilled when flight AZ1586, which departed Cagliari, arrived at Rome’s Fiumicino airport in the early evening. The commander toasted the company.
The company will be replaced by Ita, the state-owned company that was born out of negotiations carried out between the Italian government and the European Union (EU) in July in an attempt to rescue the airline. The new company acquired 52 aircraft from Alitalia.
The traditional company, which turned 75 in September, had its crisis aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic. In 2017 and 2019, according to the agency France Press, Alitalia received state loans totaling 1.3 billion euros.
When the agreement for the creation of Ita was announced, the Italian government informed that, of the approximately 11,000 employees of Alitalia, “2,800 could be hired in the new company in 2021, and 5,750 in 2022”.
