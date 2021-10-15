Lawson highlights frustration with DTM decision and admits exit in 2022

The weekend at Norisring looked promising for Liam Lawson. Championship leader and starting on pole, the New Zealander would only need to get ahead of rivals Kelvin van der Linde and Maximilian Götz to take the DTM title in 2021. A controversial accident at the start, however, changed the plans and relegated him to the runner-up In the end of the day.

In the first corner of the first lap, Van der Linde forced a pass on Lawson and caused damage to the Ferrari suspension. After the race, Lawson didn’t skimp on criticism, calling his rival “idiot” and “dirtiest driver he’s ever faced.” Yesterday, however, the South African apologized on social media for the incident. In the end, Götz got the title with the help of Mercedes’ team play.

Despite the good campaign in the first season in the DTM, Lawson, who also races in Formula 2, analyzed the performance obtained in the sports car category and wants to change the air from 2022 onwards.

Liam Lawson raced DTM and Formula 2 this year (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

“There were two separate incidents. In the end, there was team play, but the incident at the first corner was the most frustrating of the weekend because the exact same thing happened in the first race and you hope people learn from their mistakes. In the future, that’s not what I want, not the way it was this weekend. I loved the season, I really enjoyed my DTM campaign, it was a lot of fun”, said the 19-year-old to journalist Will Buxton.

“In a way, I feel that the way I worked with this team didn’t make me feel like a newcomer anymore, but like a professional, which was great. I really enjoyed that and the whole season was fantastic. But the way it ended, no, and it’s something I didn’t expect and don’t want to be a part of in the future,” he added.

Helmut Marko, consultant for Red Bull, has not yet announced whether the team will continue in the DTM next season, but has already warned that Lawson is out of the category, with a total focus on Formula 2 in 2022.

“DTM is over for him. Liam will do the full season of F2 next year. He will test young pilots [da Fórmula 1] and some free practice on Friday, if that is possible”, declared the manager to the Motorsport-Total website.