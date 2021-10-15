Learn about Musk’s plans for humans and Tesla’s factory on Mars

It’s no secret that billionaire Elon Musk is practically “creating” a new constellation with his Starlinks satellites around the Earth. The billionaire owner of Tesla has already sent more than 900 satellites and plans to have 4,400 in orbit with the aim of extending broadband to customers in difficult-to-access rural areas.

SpaceX won nearly US$900 million (about R$4.9 billion at the current price) in grants from the FCC (Federal Communications Commission, in Portuguese) in the United States recently to support the Starlink deployment.

But, it seems, the billionaire’s plans go beyond bringing the internet to those who don’t yet have it. In a recent conversation with shareholders, Musk said that he envisions Tesla building factories on Mars within the next 40 years and, more than that, he said he believed that up to 1 million people could live on the red planet by 2050.

“I would like to see this before I die. So I don’t know what we will have 40 years from now, hopefully, before I die… That would be good,” he said while answering a question from Tesla shareholders about setting up factories on Mars , according to a report on the Fox Business website.

Tesla currently has four factories, in California, Buffalo, New York, in the United States, and in Shanghai, in China. In addition, the company is building two others, one in Berlin, Germany, and another in Austin, Texas.

Elon Musk revealed, in a series of tweets, an ambitious plan to send humans to Mars by 2026, which would be 7 years earlier than stipulated by NASA, the US space agency. To do this, the billionaire wants to build 100 aircraft a year and send 100,000 people from Earth to the red planet whenever the planets’ orbits are aligned.

Building 100 Starships/year gets to 1000 in 10 years or 100 megatons/year or maybe around 100k people per Earth-Mars orbital sync — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2020

The most recent prototype, the Starship 20, passed a cryogenic endurance test in late September, meaning the spacecraft received large amounts of liquid nitrogen to simulate the temperature of its fuel.

Starship will still undergo some temperature tests in 2021 to prove that it is capable of going back and forth from trips to Earth’s orbit.

But how to live on Mars?

That’s a good question! The billionaire claims that it is possible to build glass domes capable of housing up to 1 million people by 2050. These domes would make the red planet “livable”, as they would bring the necessary conditions for human life.

Musk also said that this would create many jobs on Mars and even answered a Twitter user about how people would be selected to be taken to the red planet.

“The project needs to be in a way that anyone can go if they want to, with loans available to those who don’t have the money,” he said. The billionaire himself also commented on the reasons for having so many projects currently.

“[Os projetos] will help pay [a viagem]. That’s why I’m accumulating assets on Earth,” he posted on the internet.

Helping to pay for this is why I’m accumulating assets on Earth. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2020

This somewhat explains the dispute between billionaires for space. According to the Axios website, Tesla’s competitors such as Amazon are pressuring the US Federal Communications Commission to thwart Musk’s plans with Starlink.

The Commission voted this week to explore the possibility of companies delivering 5G wireless services on the same waves that SpaceX is using for its satellite broadband program. Amazon’s Project Kuiper also plans to use satellite constellations to provide high-speed broadband to customers — Amazon has even received authorization for 3,226 satellites to provide broadband.

According to the Axios website, SpaceX fears that 5G services will interfere with Starlink’s operation. Elon Musk even called FCC President Ajit Pai and other commissioners to warn against this “serious risk.”