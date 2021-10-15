Level of hydroelectric reservoirs is lowest for this time of year since 2000 | Economy

The hydroelectric reservoirs in the Southeast and Midwest, which account for more than half of the country’s energy generation potential, currently have the lowest average water storage for this time of year since 2000, when the historical series began. National Electric System Operator (ONS).

On Thursday (14), the average storage in these reservoirs was 16.86%. This index is even lower than that recorded on the same date in 2001 (21.4%), when there was an energy rationing in the country.

Southeast and Midwest Reservoirs average storage on October 14, in % Source: ONS

Also on Thursday, President Jair Bolsonaro defended the normalization of the charging of the tariff flag on electricity bills for Brazilian consumers.

He stated that it is raining again in the country, which helps in the recovery of the reservoirs, and that for this reason he will determine to Minister Bento Albuquerque, of Mines and Energy, that, for November, he changes the flag to “normal”.

Today, the “water scarcity” banner is in force, the most expensive, announced in August and which adds R$ 14.20 to bills for every 100 kW/h consumed. If the flag returned, for example, to level 2 of the red, the second most expensive, the charge would drop to R$ 9.49 per 100 kWh consumed.

The minister, however, does not have the power to change the tariff flag. This responsibility belongs to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel).

A former director of Aneel and the association of energy distributors, heard by the g1, defended the maintenance of the “water scarcity” banner. They point out that the resources are needed to cover the highest energy production costs in the country and that reducing the extra fee can lead to increased consumption at a time when the crisis in the electricity sector has not yet been resolved (read more below).

A day before Bolsonaro’s declaration, the executive secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Marisete Pereira, said that the “water shortage” flag in force will not raise enough to cover the increase in costs in the electricity sector this year and that the folder studies a solution for this hole.

In addition to signaling, through colors, when the cost of energy production in Brazil rises, the tariff flag has the function of collecting, through extra charges on electricity bills, resources that are used to pay for the more intense use of thermoelectric plants, plants that generate more expensive energy than hydroelectric plants. This is what is currently happening.

Before the creation of the tariff flag system, energy distributors initially covered extra expenses with thermoelectric plants. This cost, however, was passed on to consumers, with interest, in the following year.

In 2014, when the country experienced a scenario similar to the current one, with scarce rainfall and low level in hydroelectric reservoirs, distributors were unable to cover the billionaire costs of the more intense use of thermoelectric plants.

Instead of increasing the collection, at the time the government opted to take out a loan from a group of banks to pay, at first, for the use of thermal power plants. This loan was transferred over the following years, in installments, to electricity bills.

In 2015, Aneel reported that the loan would cost R$34 billion to consumers. Of this total, BRL 12.8 billion referred to interest.

Former director of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) Edvaldo Santana said he disagrees with the assessment made by Bolsonaro and defended the maintenance of the tariff flag with higher charges.

He assessed that the most expensive banner has a high cost to society, but it is also necessary to avoid an increase in energy consumption at this time, which could cause a greater crisis in the electricity sector.

“The consequence of this [aumento do consumo de energia] it is to lengthen the crisis or, who knows, deepen its effects, because the prospect for next year is still below average rain”, said Santana.

According to him, “there is still no concrete sign that the problems”, such as blackouts and a new rationing, “will not happen in the coming months.”

The president of Abradee, the association that represents the distributors, Marcos Madureira, also defended the maintenance of higher charges for the tariff flag.

He pointed out that the set of measures that have been adopted by the government to ensure that the demand for energy in Brazil is met, in addition to the soaring price of fuels such as diesel and natural gas, which are used in a large part of Brazilian thermoelectric plants, lead to an increase sector costs that need to be covered.

“At this moment, we understand the importance of the brand, the importance of maintaining a brand that seeks to bring an additional resource for the payment of energy generation bills, which are higher due to these measures necessary to face this scenario of water scarcity “, he said.