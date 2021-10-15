Linux Ubuntu 21.10 “Impish Indri” has arrived! Find out what’s new

As predicted by Canonical, the new Ubuntu 21.10 christened “Impish Indri” has arrived. This release continues Ubuntu’s tradition of integrating the latest and greatest technologies into an easy-to-use Linux distribution.

Let’s get to know the main new features of the new Ubuntu 21.10.

New Ubuntu Linux arrives with GNOME 40

Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distributions in the world. This distribution has several versions, the most popular being for Desktop but there is also a version aimed at servers.

Today Ubuntu 21.10 "Impish Indri" was released which brings several interesting news.

This version - the 35th version of Ubuntu for those doing accounts - is supported for 9 months with security updates, critical fixes and software updates.

Anyone who installs 21.10 (or upgrades from Ubuntu 21.04) will be able to upgrade to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS in April - a version that has been supported for at least five years.

What's New in Ubuntu 21.10 "Impish Indri"

GNOME 40 with a redesigned desktop

LibreOffice 7.2

Yaru light is the default theme

Firefox Snap app by default

New features in the file manager (eg password protection in .zip files)

New Touchpad Gestures

Linux 5.13

PulseAudio 15

You can see all the news here.

Canonical continues to provide its Desktop system with new features. It's true that Ubuntu has evolved a lot, it's already the pre-configured operating system in some brands, but the market share remains very low.

Soon we will show you how to install and explore some features of this new version. Be aware.

Ubuntu 21.10