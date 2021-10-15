Live Football: São Paulo vs Ceará live today, know where to watch the match online and on TV

in this Thursday (14), live football brings direct confrontation between São Paulo and Ceará which closes the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship 2021. So the ball rolls at 19:00 (Brasilia time) at Morumbi, and both teams need the victory to enter the 2022 Copa Sudamericana classification zone.

Live Football: San Paul

So, 13th place with 30 points in the table, São Paulo is going through a troubled moment in the season and thus, the coach Hernan Crespo left the team on Wednesday after a “common agreement” with the board. So, in his place came the club’s idol Rogério Ceni, who will have his second opportunity to train his club at heart. So, the starting lineup for this match is unknown, however, the squad continues with the lack of rigoni, Galean and Igor Vinicius, all injured, in addition to arboleda, which is in the Ecuadorian team.

Embezzlement: Rigoni, Igor Vinícius and Galeano (injured), Arboleda (Ecuadorian national team).

Probable São Paulo lineup: James Volpi; Orejuela (Igor Gomes), Miranda, Léo and Reinaldo; Luan, Gabriel, Benitez and Gabriel Sara; Luciano and Calleri.

Technician: Rogerio Ceni

Live Football: Ceará

So, in 14th place with 29 points in Brasileirão, Ceará comes just behind São Paulo with a game in hand and is just two points above the sticking zone. Thus, the team needs to win again to not run the risk of entering the Z 4 in the next round. So, the voice go with the complete team to the match at Morumbi against São Paulo.

Probable Ceara Escalation: Richard; Igor, Messias, Luiz Otávio, Bruno Pacheco; Marlon, Fernando Sobral, Lima, Vina; Rick and Cleber.

Technician: James Nunes

Where to watch Sao Paulo vs Ceara live and online

Thus, live football between São Paulo and Ceará will be broadcast through the pay channel Premiere, for all of Brazil. In this way, fans will be able to follow the game through the different devices that have the service on TV and the internet.

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET – São Paulo x Ceará live and online