Love triangle may explain the weekend slaughter on the Paraguayan border

SAO PAULO AND RIO – A love triangle may explain part of the murders that have taken place in recent days on the border between Brazil and Paraguay. Yesterday, a police operation in the Pedro Juan Caballero Penitentiary, in the neighboring country, caught the trafficker Faustino Román Aguayo Cabañas, 44, in a cell surrounded by luxuries, accompanied by his girlfriend, Mirna Keldryn Romero Lesme, 22. The young woman was married to a former Paraguayan federal agent who died in December of last year and would also have dated Osmar Vicente Álvarez Grande, 32, known as “Bebeto” and murdered on Saturday along with three women — two of them Brazilian.

The operation came a day after the announcement of a task force with Brazilian and Paraguayan investigators to investigate the crimes that have victimized at least eight people on the border since Friday. Arrested since May and accused of heading a criminal operation that handled at least three tons of drugs in 2019, according to police, Cabañas is suspected of being the mastermind of the weekend’s slaughter. His link to the other four murders, however, has not been confirmed.

Since the day of the crime, Paraguayan authorities have said the main target of Saturday’s action was “Bebeto,” who was shot 31 as he left a nightclub. Initially, investigators hypothesized that he owed money to the Cabañas gang. Mirna’s presence in the drug dealer’s cell, however, led people following the case to raise the possibility that a love affair might also have had an influence on the case.

laundry owner

The trajectory of “Bebeto” on the border is still being reconstructed by the police. He is said to be the owner of a laundry in Pedro Juan Caballero, where a joint operation by police in Brazil and Paraguay in March arrested 14 alleged members of a São Paulo criminal gang. One of those arrested at the time was Weslley Neres dos Santos, 35, the Bebezão, treated as one of the leaders of the gang on the border between the two countries. Pedro Juan Caballero, in Paraguay, and Ponta Porã, in Mato Grosso do Sul, are treated as “twin cities” because they form one of the largest conurbations — when the boundaries between two cities — in Latin America are blurred.

A head of the Federal Highway Police in the Ponta Porã (MS) region told GLOBO that “Bebeto”, on the run, spent a few months in Bolivia. The behavior made them suspect that he might be passing information to police officers. He would have recently returned to the Pedro Juan Caballero region to work in drug trafficking.

The trafficking route was already mixed with the criminals’ personal lives. On the day he was the target of an ambush, “Bebeto” was accompanied by 20-year-old Haylee Carolina Acevedo Yunis, named by the Paraguayan press as his girlfriend. The girl’s father, the governor of the department of Amambay (state where Pedro Juan Caballero is located), Ronald Acevedo, told the Paraguayan newspaper ABC Color yesterday that “Bebeto” was just a friend of his daughter:

— There are comments about your (criminal) background. We realized who he was and what he did. These types of people always try to be around beautiful and young women. They weren’t boyfriends, I wouldn’t allow it,” said Acevedo. “Everything indicates he was the only target.” My daughter was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

TV and air conditioning

The other two victims of the slaughter were Brazilian medical students Kaline Reinoso de Oliveira, 21, and Rhamye Jamilly Borges de Oliveira, 19. More than one hundred rifle shots were fired towards the group, who were in a white pickup truck. I would have just left a nightclub. To the Paraguayan newspaper, Governor Acevedo stated that violence in his state is “out of control” and that the mafia groups no longer follow any “honour code”, even killing innocents. On the Brazilian side, more than 80 agents reinforce security. Although Paraguay has historically a low homicide rate, Pedro Juan Caballero concentrates one of the highest recorded in the world. Much of this is due to drug trafficking. The country is one of the largest marijuana producers in the region and a distribution route for cocaine produced in Colombia and Bolivia.

Alleged mastermind of the crime, Cabañas lived in the comfort of a cell that resembles the facilities built by drug trafficker Pablo Escobar in Colombia. Between 1991 and 1992 he stayed in a prison that received the nickname La Catedral, which offered him every comfort to continue running his criminal operations. In the Paraguayan’s cell, the police found a television, built-in cabinets, a box bed, three cell phones and even a pool table.

At the end of the day, the government announced that it would close the penitentiary. Justice Minister Cecilia Pérez informed, at a press conference, that the prison will no longer receive new inmates and that all organized crime prisoners will be transferred. The government also pledged to investigate how public officials allowed Cabañas to turn his cell into a VIP room.

— The cells that were supposed to be private have been turned into VIP cells. At the same time, the criminal investigation continues. These cells are the result of an act of corruption (by public agents),” said Cecília.

luxury wedding

Mirna, who may have been pivotal in a dispute that culminated in the massacre, was once married to a former agent of the National Anti-Drug Secretariat (Senad) of Paraguay. Photos of the wedding ceremony with Carlos Gustavo Rodriguez, in September 2019, can still be found on the internet, revealing a ceremony full of ostentation, in a large garden decorated with red roses. Rodriguez was shot dead in Pedro Juan Caballero. The circumstances of the murder were never clarified by the police. Rodriguez had resigned from Senad after suspicion of involvement with the São Paulo faction.