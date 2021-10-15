‘Lowest average airfare price is here to stay’, says president of Latam Brasil – 10/14/2021 – Market

The President of Latam Brazil, Jerome Cadier, said this Thursday (14) that the trend is that fewer consumers buy tickets at the last minute, generally more expensive than those purchased in advance.

“The trips will be more planned and, with this, the lower average price of tickets is here to stay”, said the executive, during the virtual event Latam Experience, which took place this Thursday and continues this Friday (15), in order to discuss the future of the tourism industry and civil aviation.

Another trend in post-pandemic consumption is the adoption of more digital tools to streamline the operation. In the airline, for example, part of the trips currently have automatic check-in (the passenger doesn’t even need to go to the website), and baggage is checked through self-service totems at airports.

“The adoption of technological tools will change the profile of air travel forever,” said the executive, who believes in the increase in the share of domestic tourism travel, to the detriment of business travel.

According to Cadier, the last six months required greater planning capacity from airlines, in view of the control of the variants of the new coronavirus and the sanitary barriers imposed by the countries.

“The international market is recovering more slowly,” he stated. “We have already reached 90% of the domestic market demand compared to the 2019 level, before the pandemic. In the international market, we are between 20% and 25% of demand”, he said.

Due to uncertainties, people are postponing international travel, a segment that will only recover at the end of 2023, according to the executive.

Cadier bets on the increase of domestic tourism in Brazil. “Before the pandemic, Latam Brasil operated 44 domestic bases. By the end of the second quarter of 2022, there will be 56”, he said.

The flexibility obtained with the reduction of fixed costs allowed the company to test new routes. “I can adapt faster to changes in demand,” said Cadier, noting that Latam Brasil returned to leading the domestic flight market in recent months. “But for us this is not the most important thing, but to maintain a sustainable operation”.

Recuperation plan

This Thursday, the Latam group informed that it asked the New York Court to extend the deadline to exclusively present its judicial reorganization plan, under Chapter 11 (US bankruptcy law). The deadline, which would expire this Friday (15th), was extended to November 26th.

This is the deadline for the company to present its plan with exclusivity (without third parties submitting proposals to buy the company, for example, to creditors).

“Through Chapter 11, subsidiaries will be able to resize their operations and adapt to the new environment of demand and reorganize their financial statements, allowing them to re-emerge as more agile, efficient and sustainable businesses ​​to a new post-pandemic stage “, said the company, in a note.

At Thursday’s event, Cadier made a point of highlighting the educational nature of the company’s request for bankruptcy protection, which joined Chapter 11 in May last year, following the parent company, Chilean Latam, which had taken the initiative in March 2020 .

“Chapter 11 is nothing but pleasant,” said Cadier. “But this decision proved to be fundamental to guarantee the company’s financial sustainability”.

According to him, Latam joined Chapter 11 to become more competitive and, with that, managed to renegotiate everything, achieving a lower operating cost. As an example, Cadier cited fleet optimization.

“When you have different planes, the parts, training and maintenance are also different, which increases costs,” he said. “In recent months, we have optimized the fleet for Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft.”

Another example of performance improvement, linked to ESG goals (environmental, social and corporate governance) is related to the adoption of a software that will help around 200 A320 aircraft to rethink their descent route – a measure that should be applied by March of next year. With this, according to the president of Latam Brasil, there will be a 300-ton reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

“It was not and is not being easy to go through the crisis. Nobody likes to suffer, but it leads to changes that can be positive. I’ve been called a knight of the apocalypse before the pandemic, but today I’m optimistic,” said Cadier. “We reinvented ourselves”.

This week, the company reported having received a proposal for financing its debt, as part of the judicial recovery process in which it is inserted. The proposal is in the order of US$ 5 billion (R$ 27.7 billion), according to people interviewed by sheet, and is related to a significant reduction in the participation of Chilean shareholders in the company’s capital.

The airline, however, remains in contact with others interested in financing its debt, which totals almost US$ 18 billion (about R$ 100 billion).

Currently, the Latam group operates in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. There are 970 daily flights to 117 destinations in 16 countries.