Luciano Huck poses with his children with Angelica and the growth is impressive

The presenter Luciano Huck delighted to appear with his three children with Angelica and declared himself

The host Luciano Huck surprised by posing with her three children with the presenter Angelica in two rare photos. In the records, the presenter surprised by showing the growth of his children, as one of the photos was taken some time ago, while the other is more recent.

In the first image, the couple’s first-born, 16-year-old Joaquim, is smaller than Luciano Huck and as tall as Angelica. In the most recent photo, Joaquim exceeded the height of both his parents! When comparing the records, it is also possible to see that the couple’s other two children, Eva, currently nine years old, and Benício, 13 years old, have grown a lot.

When showing the beautiful record with his children, the presenter spoke about the children and also about the growth of his children. “And our children go on growing and growing and growing. And we, parents, doing everything and a little more so that in the near future they can become good adults and be happy. This October 12th, I want to reflect not only on ours, but on all of them. From the bottom of my heart I hope that Brazil can someday generate equal opportunities for all children in this country, no matter where they were born. This would be our greatest gift to them. On my side, I will not spare efforts to contribute as far as my voice reaches so that someday we can get there”, said the presenter.

Several famous people were just praise for the children of Luciano Huck and Angelica. “Beautiful”, commented the presenter Fernanda Gentil. And digital influencer Lucas Rangel commented: “What beautiful pictures!”. Model Daniella Sarahyba also said: “Beloved family”. Surfer Maya Gabeira also commented: “What a good family”.

And netizens also talked about the growth of Huck and Angelica’s children. “The eldest has already passed mom and dad at the time”, commented a netizen. And another internet user also stated: “Time goes slowly! Joaquim has already passed you by!”. An internet user also said: “Wow, look at Joaquim’s size! How long did I sleep?!”.

Tell us what you think!