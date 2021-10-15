Luísa Sonza talks about hate attacks and reveals that she has been involved with women

Gustavo Soares – Special for Uai

In an interview with JP magazine, which is on the cover this month, singer Luísa Sonza commented on how it is to be the target of constant attacks of hatred and stated that she uses antidepressants to deal with the bad side of fame.

Recently, the artist was the target of insults and threats after the death of her ex-fiancé’s son Whindersson Nunes, which made her move away from social networks to take care of her mental health.

“My therapist accompanies me all the time and I take anxiolytics and antidepressants because the panic attacks were strong. I didn’t, I’ve always been an anxious person, but dealing with this is very complicated because it’s something that torments every day,” she said , who also revealed to be in therapy four years ago.

About moving away from social networks and postponing the album Doce 22 after the death of João Miguel, son of the comedian, she says:

“It was an escape, it did me very well, but I wasn’t dealing with the situation itself, I was fleeing. I needed that time, I practically went to live in another reality, I didn’t want to go back. I stayed for about 15 days in Mexico, but I had to return to work and fulfill contracts and such, there was no way to put things off any longer,” he said.

Luísa also talks about relationships with women: “It’s a natural thing. I’ve never dated girls, but I’ve been involved. I feel like a free woman. I’m a calm person in relation to sexuality, I’m not one to be with a lot of people. I’ve been interested in men and I’ve been interested in women.”

Robbery

Luísa Sonza was the victim of a robbery this Tuesday night (12/10) while shopping at a pharmacy in São Paulo. The singer was accompanied by friends at a drugstore when she was surrendered by the robbers.

The bandits surrendered the group and took the artist’s cell phone and belongings of other victims.

On Wednesday (13), Luísa reassured fans through Twitter and said she’s fine