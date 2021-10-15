Luiz Adriano rebuts fans with insult and Deyverson tries to appease him; see video

One of the protagonists of the last season, Luiz Adriano is not experiencing one of his best phases in palm trees. Criticized by fans at Allianz Parque, the center forward responded with an insult – in view of the situation, caught on video, Deyverson tried to appease.

The recording, popularized on social networks, was made on the day of the game against Red Bull Bragantino, played at Allianz Parque, for the Brazilian Championship. While participating in the warm-up on the lawn, Luiz Adriano approaches the stands and counters a fan: “With all due respect, can I say something? Go take the c…”.

This is the treatment of an athlete from Palmeiras who earns 1 million a month with the fan. pic.twitter.com/2c98KtmSzW — Matthew 🇳🇬 40/45 (@mattsep1914) October 14, 2021

Deyverson, normally the protagonist of controversies, played the role of calming the situation and tried to direct Luiz Adriano to the opposite side of the lawn at Allianz Parque. With gestures and words, the shirt 16 interacted with the fans in the stands.

According to his fatigue, Luiz Adriano was hot-headed at the time of the episode. The center forward’s response, according to the staff, was for a specific fan and not for Palmeiras fans in general, for which the athlete has respect and admiration.

Luiz Adriano played a decisive role in the titles of the Campeonato Paulista, Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. This season, however, the center forward has failed to maintain the same level and accumulates four goals in 29 matches, in addition to four assists.

