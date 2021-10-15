Luiza Brunet defends her daughter in a fight with Medina’s mother – Entertainment

The breakup between Gabriel Medina and his parents, Simone Medina and Charles Saldanha, has been making talk on social media. The athlete reportedly severed ties with his family after his marriage to Yasmin Brunet, at the end of last year. Since then, the relationship would have been unsustainable. Over the period, however, the internet has been inundated with hints, rumors and silence. Reproduction/Instagram

According to Keila Jimenez, columnist R7, the surfer would have cut off ties with his family and broke up with his stepfather, who had been his coach for 15 years, after his marriage to Yasmin. Also according to the journalist, the model would have been considered ‘controlling’ and ‘bossy’ Reproduction/Instagram

Yasmin and Medina started dating in March 2020, at the beginning of quarantine. Due to the pandemic, even with a short relationship, the two chose to spend isolation together in Maresias, on the North Coast of São Paulo. Their wedding took place in December in Hawaii Reproduction/Instagram

In addition to fighting with his mother —who was blocked on her son’s social networks—, Medina decided to let go of his stepfather, who raised him as a son and was the surfer’s coach throughout his life. Reproduction/Instagram

After the athlete cut ties with his parents, his brother’s wife, digital influencer Bruna Bordini Medina, revealed that she was expelled from the house where she lived, in Maresias (SP), for choosing to stay at home taking care of the couple’s daughter. year. According to the surfer’s sister-in-law, she would have been called a ‘day off who didn’t want to work.’ As soon as the controversy became public, the 22-year-old girl opened a box of questions on Instagram and answered some questions from followers about her sudden move to São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo. ‘The way we left here hurt us a lot, we were left without a house, without a car. We prefer to move to another city to have a new life, with more peace, for the sake of our mental health and, especially, of our daughter, so that she can grow up far from torment’, he said. Reproduction/Instagram

The next day, after the great repercussion of the statements, the young woman posted a note on Instagram to say that conflicts are common in any family and that the story took on a proportion she would not have liked, nor imagined. ‘I try to show my truth on social media, my intention is not to offend anyone, much less speak ill of anyone, but it is humanly impossible to remain silent in the face of unfair and so cruel accusations,’ wrote Bruna Reproduction/Instagram

On April 20, the athlete, who does not hide his happiness from anyone after returning to the leadership of the world surfing ranking with the victory of the Narrabeen stage, in Australia, shared a series of videos and photos of the celebration. The victory, however, was not celebrated by his parents on social media Reproduction/Instagram

In less than 24 hours after her husband’s publication, Yasmin Brunet decided to break the silence and speak for the first time about the rumors that she was responsible for the fight between Medina and her parents. Through Instagram, the model posted two messages in which she criticized the excess of opinions about her personal life and attributed the supposed rumors to society’s machismo. ‘Are we going to start learning not to talk about what we don’t know? I am impressed and sad to see how most of Brazil is still a patriarchy, sexist and misogynist’ Reproduction/Instagram

Simone Medina, the surfer’s mother, became the subject of social media on Tuesday (27). That’s because, the businesswoman deleted her son’s name from her Instagram biography profile. She left only the name of her youngest daughter: ‘mother of Sophia Medina’. Given the repercussion, she deleted everything and left the space blank Reproduction/Instagram

In the early hours of Wednesday (28), Yasmin Brunet posted some hints on social networks. Without naming names, the model wrote that ‘time is the most valuable asset’ someone can have and you can’t ‘spend time’ with someone who doesn’t deserve it. ‘The greatest gift you can give someone is your time. It’s the most valuable asset you have. No matter how much money you have, you can never buy your time back. Choosing carefully to whom you want to give this gift is very important’, commented Reproduction/Instagram