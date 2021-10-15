Lula counters Ciro Gomes and talks about Covid’s ‘sequels’ after the pedetista’s squabble with Dilma

RIO — Former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) raised the bar against Ciro Gomes (PDT), in reaction to the exchange of insults between the pedetista and former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) via Twitter. In an interview this Thursday to Grande FM radio, from Dourados (MS), Lula said that Ciro’s attitude was “banal” and “gross”, before insinuating that this posture would be a sequel to Covid-19, a “problem in the brain, of forgetting”. In response, the president of the PDT stated that “it would be tragic to have a moral sequel, such as that of the notorious Lula”.

Congress: No agreement, PEC vote that changes the MP’s Council is postponed again

“I’m not going to talk about Ciro.” What he did yesterday was so banal, it was so rude, that sometimes I wonder, as Jesus Christ on the cross said: ‘Father, forgive the ignorant, they don’t know what they’re doing,’” Lula said.

— I sometimes think, I don’t know if Ciro had Covid or not, but they told me that those who have Covid have problems with sequelae, some have problems with the brain, with forgetfulness, I don’t know. But it is not possible that a man who is pleading for the Presidency of the Republic can speak the lows he spoke yesterday – completed the former president.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) launched his pre-candidacy in the party. Photo: Roque de Sá/Senate Agency 11/19/2019 The MDB is considering launching the candidacy of Simone Tebet, after the senator drew attention to the Covid CPI Photo: Cristiano Mariz / Agência O Globo 26/06/2021 After annulling the Car Wash convictions, Lula re-established political rights and will be able to run in 2022. Photo: Edilson Dantas President Jair Bolsonaro is increasingly showing himself as a candidate for re-election. On a visit to the Chamber in February, after being cursed by opposition deputies, he replied: “We meet at 22”. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR Luiz Henrique Mandetta’s performance at the Ministry of Health and the visibility he gained at the time made the Dem consider launching his name in its own candidacy in 2022 Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Before the decision that allows Lula to run for office, the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT) was advised by the former president to tour the country presenting himself as a pre-candidate Photo: Custódio Coimbra / Agência O Globo 10/23/2018 Third place in the last elections, Ciro Gomes wants to be the option of the left to defeat Bolsonaro in 2022 Photo: Valter Campanato/Agência Brasil / Agência O Globo The governor of São Paulo has placed himself as the center-right option to Bolsonaro, not avoiding the clash with the president, with his eye on 2022 Photo: Fotoarena / Agência O Globo Doria’s plans may run into the articulations of a group of toucans to launch the governor of RS, Eduardo Leite, to the presidency Photo: Gustavo Mansur / Agência O Globo Senator Tasso Jereissati placed himself as an option for the PSDB for the presidency in 2022 and won the support of former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso Photo: Edilson Rodrigues/Agência Senado After going to the second round in the election for the Mayor of São Paulo with expressive voting, Guilherme Boulos has cashed in to run again for president Photo: Marcio Alves / Agência O Globo The governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino, defends the creation of a broad left-wing front and his name is one of those chosen for this coalition Photo: 11/01/2013 / Agência Brasil Since leaving the government fighting with the president, the name of former judge Sergio Moro is quoted for 2022 Photo: Fabio Pozzebom / Agência Brasil Luiza Trajano, owner of Magazine Luiza, began to be harassed by party leaders to participate in the composition of the ticket to dispute the presidency. At least three subtitles have already sent emissaries to discuss the matter with her Photo: Patricia Monteiro / Bloomberg Candidate for president for the Novo in 2018, João Amoêdo plans to run again in 2022, but faces resistance in the party Photo: Alexandre Cassiano / Agência O Globo

Also during the interview, Lula said he was “deeply sorry” for the friction with Ciro Gomes and said he didn’t know “what he was looking for”, but reinforced: — Those who plant the wind reap the storm.

In response sent by Ciro’s staff to GLOBE, the pediatrician recalled that he was infected by Covid-19 in 2020, but he was fine and without sequelae. Ciro also criticized Lula’s statement that, according to him, disrespected the victims of the disease.

Elections: TSE keeps former Rio governor Luiz Fernando Pezão ineligible until 2022

“It would be tragic to have a moral sequel, like that of the notorious Lula, who with this infamous comment has just assaulted millions of dead and COVID survivors,” he said in a statement.

The PDT president also recalled Lula’s relationship with MDB politicians, such as senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) and former senator Eunício Oliveira (MDB-CE), especially at the time of Dilma Rousseff’s impeachment in 2016. Calheiros, that year, was the president of the Senate. Both voted in favor of Rousseff’s removal from office.

“Now, without jesting, shouting or pseudo-funny running away, you can explain to the Brazilian people the agreement with Renan (Calheiros, MDB), Eunício (Oliveira, MDB), Jucá (MDB), Geddel (MDB), Eduardo Cunha (MDB) and Sérgio Cabral to assault Brazil again?”, he provoked, directing the question to the former president.

Clash in networks

The friction began yesterday, after Ciro, in an interview, accused Lula of having conspired to impeach Rousseff in 2016. In response, the former president said on Twitter that Ciro “lies shamelessly, diving to the bottom of the pit”.

Shortly thereafter, Ciro classified the PT as one of the most “incompetent, inappetitive and presumptuous” people who ever occupied the position of Chief Executive, in a post on the same social network. Dilma then reacted again and said, ironically, that only Ciro is competent and that his assessment of women’s work is “inadequate and misogynistic”.

Read: ‘Excursion work’ in Dubai by 69 members of the Bolsonaro government will cost more than BRL 3.6 million

This Thursday, through social networks, Lula had already criticized what he called a “war” during an electoral dispute, without direct references to the name of Ciro Gomes. In a string of tweets, Lula said that in the past “his adversary was not an enemy.”

On the demand for public reflection, he wrote: “Why am I going to criticize myself if you can criticize me?”. Citing the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff in 2016, however, the PT member classified the act as a “coup”, but did not rebut the accusation made by Ciro.

Federal government: Bolsonaro authorizes entry of US military into Brazil for Army training

Then, in a video posted on his profile on the networks, Ciro once again said that Lula had an important role in the 2016 impeachment. that the PT, until yesterday, “tried to hide the worst in its history: the corruption of the Lula government and the incompetence of the Dilma government”.