Lusa Sonza talks about fits of hatred and reveals that she has been involved with women – Famous

Lusa Sonza (photo: Reproduction/Instagram) In an interview with JP magazine, whose cover this month, the singer



commented on how to be the target of constant attacks of hatred and stated that he uses antidepressants to deal with the bad side of fame.

Recently, the artist was the target of insults and threats after the death of her ex-fiancé’s son



Whindersson Nunes



, which made her move away from social networks to take care of her mental health.

“My therapist accompanies me all the time and I take anxiolytics and antidepressants because the panic attacks were strong. I hadn’t, I’ve always been an anxious person, but dealing with it is very complicated because it’s something that torments every day,” she said. also revealed to have been in therapy for four years.

About moving away from social media and postponing the album



sweet 22



after the death of



jojo michael



, son of the comedian, she says:

“It was an escape, it did me a lot of good, but I wasn’t dealing with the situation itself, I was running away. I needed that time, I practically went to live in another reality, I didn’t want to go back. I stayed for about 15 days in Mexico, but I had to return to work and fulfill contracts and such, there was no way to put things off any longer,” he blurted out.

She also talks about relationships with women: “It’s a natural thing. I’ve never dated girls, but I’ve been involved. I feel like a free woman. I’m a calm person about sexuality, I’m not one to hang out with a lot of people. But I’ve been interested in men. and I’ve already been interested in women”.

Robbery



was the victim of a robbery this Tuesday night (12/10) while shopping at a pharmacy in



So Paulo



. The singer was accompanied by friends at a drugstore when she was surrendered by the robbers. The bandits surrendered the group and took the artist’s cell phone and belongings of other victims.

On Wednesday (13),



he reassured fans through Twitter and said he’s fine.