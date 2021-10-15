MacBooks with New Chip and More: What to Expect at Apple’s Next Event – 10/14/2021

Whoever thought that the launch of the iPhone 13 was Apple’s last event in 2021 was mistaken.

With the phrase “The beasts are loose”, the invitation marks for next Monday (18) another launch of the apple brand.

But what’s next? If the rumors are right, everything indicates that a powerful chip, with better processor and video card performance, is the big news. The new processor should be called M1X and accompany the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini.

Know what to expect from Apple’s releases.

new processor

Since 2020, Apple has been using its own processor in its main computers. The M1 chip came to replace Intel components that the brand used for years in iMacs and MacBooks. Whoever tested it guarantees that the M1 makes the Mac much faster than before.

The M1X, which is due to be announced next Monday, is the updated version of the 2020 M1 and raises high expectations. The processor must feature a 10-core CPU, which includes eight high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores. To give you an idea, the M1 has an 8-core CPU, four high-performance and four high-efficiency.

The experience should also improve for those who like to use their computer for games and robust graphics programs. With big improvements in the graphics card, the new chips should come with options of 16 or 32 cores, while the previous model had half: an 8 or 7-core GPU.

In practice, what do these changes mean? Better graphics processing performance, tightly integrated into the MacOS operating system, may be what Apple needs to rival the performance of a discrete AMD graphics card. Maybe it’s still not enough to get the MacBook ready to run high-end games, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Another rumor is that Apple will release two processor editions: both with 10 cores (eight high-performance and two low-power), but with different integrated graphics core configurations: 16 or 32 cores.

New MacBooks, with new design and entries

The M1X chips would be designed for the new MacBook models to be announced next week, which are expected to replace the 13-inch and 16-inch Intel-chipped MacBook Pro models currently sold. But that’s not all: the next MacBooks Pro should also feature a new design, thinner and with flat sides, reminiscent of the iPhone 13 and iPad Pro.

Upcoming MacBook Pro models may feature a mini-LED screen, with more brightness, better contrast and enhanced colors. Regarding inputs, Apple should bring back the MagSafe connection (magnets) for charging, instead of USB-C, and reintroduce previously removed ports, such as for SD card and HDMI.

the analyst Ross young, Chief Executive of Display Supply Chain Consultants, a display technology consulting agency, recently tweeted that Apple should use displays from LG and Sharp in new MacBooks. “MiniLEDs, 100% confirmed,” he wrote, who even anticipated the launch of the iPad Pro with the same technology.

A backlight-based screen mini-LED allows MacBooks to support the standard HDR (High dynamic range), which guarantees higher brightness in bright regions of the image and better contrasts in fully dark regions — ideal for watching movies, series and video editing, which tends to be the specialty of models in the “Pro” line of Macs.

The Touch Bar, that custom virtual button bar that sits above the keyboard, used as a replacement for fixed-function keys, and that debuted in 2016, can also be removed.

The new Mac mini

The expectation is that the Mac mini, that powerful Apple computer sold without a monitor, keyboard or mouse, will also get a new edition, with an updated design and additional ports: four Thunderbolt, two USB-A, one Ethernet, one HDMI and one 24-inch iMac-like magnetic power supply.

How to attend the Apple event?

The virtual event will be broadcast live from Apple’s headquarters in California (USA), through the official website or its YouTube page.