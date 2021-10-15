Man accused of killing children lynched after escaping from prison in Kenya | World

1 of 1 Masten Milimo Wanjala, suspected of murdering children in Kenya, is photographed in the back of a police truck outside the capital Nairobi on July 14, 2021. He was lynched on October 15, 2021 by a mob , near his home in Bungoma, after fleeing the police station where he was being held. — Photo: AP

