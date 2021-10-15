Man accused of killing children lynched after escaping from prison in Kenya | World

Masten Milimo Wanjala, suspected of murdering children in Kenya, is photographed in the back of a police truck outside the capital Nairobi on 14 July 2021. He was lynched on 15 October 2021 by a mob near his home in Bungoma, after fleeing the police station where he was being held. — Photo: AP
A 20-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of serially murdering children in Kenya, was lynched by the population on Friday (15), after fleeing the police station on the eve of his trial and being recognized in his hometown.
Masten Milimo Wanjala had been detained on July 14 after two children disappeared, and police say that he confessed not only to the death of the two victims, but to ten other minors in the last five years..
According to the Criminal Investigations Directorate (DCI) of Kenya, the suspect killed the victims “sometimes by sucking the blood from their veins, before executing them”.
Wanjala was due to stand trial on Wednesday (13) in Nairobi for the cold-blooded murder of the boys, who were 12 and 13 years old, but had fled his cell.
He was detained at a police station in the Kenyan capital and was found and killed in his hometown of Bungoma, more than 400 km from where he fled, after being recognized and captured by the local population (see map below).
“It was recognized by the children,” said Bonface Ndiema, a local official. “The information got out, so the villagers went after him. He broke into a resident’s house but was discovered and lynched.”
DCI said it was “on his trail in western Kenya, but unfortunately he was spotted by villagers in Bungoma and beaten to death before our agents arrested him again.”