Man is shot dead after attacking a military police officer with machete blows in Borda da Mata, MG | South of Minas

A 68-year-old man was killed during an exchange of fire with the Military Police at dawn this Thursday (14) in Borda da Mata (MG). The PM reported that the exchange of fire began after Cezar Lino da Silva hit a soldier with two blows with a machete. The police were at the man’s house to investigate a report of a threat made by him against a neighbor because of an ox.

According to the Military Police, a neighbor of the suspect went to the headquarters of the corporation to denounce him. According to the man, they had argued over the holiday over an ox that had breached the boundaries of the fence on his property. During the discussion, Cezar would have pointed a gun and threatened the neighbor who made the complaint.

The Police then informed that they went to the scene to investigate the situation. According to the PM, neighbors said that he was a difficult person to deal with and that he sported weapons to intimidate people.

When they arrived at Cezar’s house, the police called him, who left his house and stopped at the yard, where he answered the soldiers’ questions. The PM informed that he asked for permission to enter and talk to him more closely and that this was authorized.

One of the officers, a soldier, began to tell the man about the complaint made by his neighbor. According to the PM, the man changed his emotional state and got angry, saying he wouldn’t have done anything.

Cezar then entered his house and kept the door ajar. According to the PM, when the soldier approached the door, the man stabbed the policeman twice, one in the head and the other at the knee.

While the soldier was being removed from the scene, the military said that the man started shooting at them, triggering an exchange of fire between the PM and the suspect. Police said they asked Cezar to stop shooting and turn himself in, but that he did not obey orders and continued shooting at the military.

After a while of confrontation, the military realized that Cezar was no longer firing and through the window they verified that he was lying on the ground, still alive. He and the injured soldier were rescued and taken to the emergency room in Borda da Mata. The expertise was called and attended the scene. The machete, weapons and ammunition were seized by the police.

“The command of the battalion is taking all the measures related to the Judiciary Police, making the notification of the police due to their actions and all measures will be adopted according to the law,” said Military Police Major Paulo Roberto Barros.

According to the PM, the doctor on duty said that Cezar Lino da Silva died when he was admitted to the hospital. Cesar’s body was sent to the IML. The soldier was transferred to the Samuel Libânio hospital in Pouso Alegre (MG).